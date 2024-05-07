Atlantis Orthopedics Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow to Improve Practice Efficiency and Enhance Patient Care

The orthopedic practice to utilize eClinicalWorks fully integrated practice management solution and Sunoh.ai AI medical scribe

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Florida-based Atlantis Orthopedics, has selected eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow® patient engagement solutions to streamline operations and improve patient engagement. Sunoh.ai, the revolutionary EHR-agnostic, AI-powered medical scribe, will be available to the practice through eClinicalWorks’ integration with Sunoh.ai.





Atlantis Orthopedics is a Palm Beach County legacy practice with a team of orthopedic specialists that treat arthritis, sports injuries, pain, spine, and other orthopedic conditions. The practice is centrally located to provide high-quality care to over 1.5 million Palm Beach County residents. By leveraging the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow patient engagement solutions, the practice can enhance the patient experience and improve overall practice efficiency. Many providers will also utilize Sunoh.ai’s ambient listening technology for clinical documentation.

Sunoh.ai is a leading solution in the AI medical scribe industry. It is specifically designed to convert natural patient-doctor conversations into structured clinical documentation, saving providers immense time and helping to reduce burnout. The AI medical scribe goes beyond current AI transcription tools by creating tailored highlights, actionable alerts, relevant next steps, and a summary of the patient appointment for the physician to review and approve. Sunoh.ai helps providers save up to two hours a day on clinical documentation.

“At Atlantis Orthopedics, we’re committed to enhancing the patient experience,” said Dr. Howard Routman, DO, Orthopedic Surgery. “We selected eClinicalWorks for a fully integrated cloud EHR and patient engagement solutions, facilitating quick access to patient information and improving the patient experience. Our providers are excited to try Sunoh.ai’s ambient listening technology for documenting patient information, saving time, and enhancing overall efficiency.”

eClinicalWorks is a leading provider of intelligent cloud-based and AI-driven EHR. It offers innovative, unified solutions that enable simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement. For instance, PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, brings together records from small clinics to large-scale hospital systems. eClinicalWorks is designed to help healthcare providers optimize resources, focus on patient care, and reduce costs.

About Atlantis Orthopedics

Founded in 1987 and located in Palm Beach Gardens and Lake Worth, Florida, Atlantis Orthopedics has been taking care of multiple generations of patients and their families since inception for their orthopedic needs, with subspecialists in the major areas of orthopedic surgery. Atlantis has been at the forefront of orthopedic patient care, leading the way with minimally invasive surgery and opiate sparing approaches to reduce risks for patients. The practice has specialty surgical experts for hand, shoulder, and elbow, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, and interventional pain management, and care for non-operative orthopedic problems. For more information, visit www.atlantisortho.com or call (561) 967-4400.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow®

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

