Atlanticus Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company which enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. An accompanying earnings presentation is available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.atlanticus.com or by clicking here.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the prior year period)

Total operating revenue increased 36.3% to $277.9 million.

Purchase volume increased 13.5% to $692.9 million.

Total number of accounts serviced(1) at period end increased 28.1% to 3.3 million.

Over 80,000 new serviced accounts added during the quarter.

Managed receivables(2) increased 41.8% to $2.1 billion, and 27.3% from December 31

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $26.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share.

Repurchased and retired 313,893 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $10.9 million.

(1) In our calculation of total accounts serviced, we include all accounts with account activity and accounts that have open lines of credit at the end of the referenced period.



(2) Managed receivables is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes the results of our Auto Finance receivables. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.

Management Commentary

Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Atlanticus stated, “ We are pleased to have another consecutive quarter of growth in revenue, managed receivables, and customers served during the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, we achieved another milestone as managed receivables now exceed $2 billion. We have continued to report strong growth across all of our main operating lines – private label credit, general purpose credit cards and, more modestly, our Auto Finance platform.

As we monitor consumer behavior and the impacts of inflation, we have deliberately slowed our growth in receivables and new customers served on behalf of our bank partner by tactically tightening underwriting standards beginning in the second quarter. We have seen a strong correlation between consumer behavior and rising prices, particularly gas which has declined meaningfully since peaking in June. We believe we are well-positioned in the event of an economic downturn given our longstanding history of navigating economic volatility combined with our capital availability and largely fixed-rate funding structures.

We are proud to serve more than 3 million customers and provide them with invaluable financial tools to empower better financial outcomes. As part of that ongoing commitment, we recently launched the Aspire Banking platform, enabling the offering of banking services through our partner bank as a tool for new consumers to gain access to credit. This unique offering will provide a path to credit for millions more everyday Americans and create a more engaging experience for customers we currently serve.

With our experience, strong capital position, proven growth, and ongoing strategic initiatives, we are excited about our long-term value creation potential.”

For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ In Thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total operating revenue $ 277,874 $ 203,917 36.3 Other non-operating revenue 80 32 nm Total Revenue 277,954 203,949 36.3 Interest expense (21,514) (12,370) nm Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value (381) (9,238) nm Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value (163,624) (58,727) nm Net margin 92,435 123,614 (25.2) Total Operating Expense 53,119 49,552 7.2 Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes — 16,184 nm Net income 32,370 47,097 (31.3) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 201 (123) nm Net income attributable to controlling interests 32,571 46,974 (30.7) Preferred dividends and discount accretion (6,296) (6,629) (5.0) Net income attributable to common shareholders 26,275 40,345 (34.9) Per Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share – basic 1.81 2.67 (32.2) Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share – diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.96 (28.1) *nm = not meaningful

Managed Receivables

Managed receivables increased 41.8% to $2.1 billion in the quarter, as total accounts serviced increased 28.1% to 3.3 million. Managed receivables also increased 27.3% or $439.4 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to strong consumer spending behavior on private label and general-purpose credit cards during the third quarter of 2022. We currently expect this trend of period over period growth to continue into 2023, albeit at a slower pace when compared to earlier periods. Growth in future periods largely is dependent on the addition of new retail partners to the private label credit origination platform, the timing and size of solicitations within the general purpose credit card platform by our bank partner, as well as purchase activity of consumers, and our ongoing assessment of consumer risk which drives changes in underwriting.

Total revenue

Total operating revenue consists of: 1) interest income, finance charges and late fees on consumer loans, 2) other fees on credit products including annual and merchant fees and 3) ancillary, interchange and servicing income on loan portfolios.

Total operating revenue increased 36.3% to $277.9 million in the quarter. This revenue increase was primarily driven by growth in private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables, resulting in net period-over-period growth in our total interest income and related fees. We continue to experience higher growth in our acquisitions of general purpose credit card receivables (which tend to have higher yields and corresponding charge-offs) than in our acquisitions of private label credit receivables. As we tightened our stance on underwriting starting in the second quarter of 2022, we expect period over period revenue growth to slow over the next few quarters as we focus on acquiring higher quality assets in the near term which tend to have lower yields with correspondingly lower charge-off rates.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $21.5 million for the quarter, compared to $12.4 million in the prior year period. As expected, these variations are due to new borrowings associated with the growth in private label credit, general purpose credit card receivables and CAR operations. Offsetting these increases was the repayment of our debt facilities, commensurate with net liquidations of the underlying credit card, auto finance and installment loan receivables that serve as collateral for the facilities.

Outstanding notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, associated with our private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables increased 56.0% to $1,473.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The majority of this increase in outstanding debt relates to the addition of multiple revolving credit facilities during 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the issuance of $150.0 million of senior notes in November 2021 (included on our consolidated balance sheet as “Senior notes, net”) will serve to increase interest expense over prior periods.

Recent increases in the federal funds rate have thus far had a minimal impact on our interest expense as over 90% of interest rates on our outstanding debt are fixed. We anticipate additional debt financing over the next few quarters as we continue to grow coupled with increased effective interest rates resulting from recent and additional anticipated federal funds rate increases. As such we expect our quarterly interest expense to be above that experienced in the prior periods for these operations.

Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value

Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value decreased to $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to $9.2 million in the prior year period. This reduction is due to the adoption of fair value accounting for the majority of our outstanding receivables. We expect that our provision for losses on loans will continue to diminish when compared to similar periods in 2021 as the amount of underlying receivables that continue to be recorded at net realizable value has been significantly reduced.

Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value

Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value increased to $163.6 million in the quarter, compared to $58.7 million in the prior year period, largely driven by growth in underlying receivables coupled with increased fee billings on those receivables.

Fee billings on our fair value receivables increased from $234.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $642.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, inclusive of our forecasted market degradation to reflect the possibility of delinquency rates increasing above the level that historical and current trends would suggest.

Total operating expense

Total operating expense increased 7.2% to $53.1 million for the quarter primarily driven by increases in salaries, reflecting growth in number of employees and labor cost increases associated with retaining and recruiting employees. We expect some continued increase in this cost for the remainder of 2022 as we modestly increase our number of employees to support our ongoing growth.

Additionally, card and loan servicing expenses including marketing and solicitation costs and other third-party expenses increased the total operating expense in the quarter due to continued growth in accounts serviced. We expect marginal increases in these costs as we continue to grow our receivable portfolios.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 34.9% to $26.3 million.



Net income attributable to common shareholders per basic common share decreased 32.2% to $1.81.



Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share diluted decreased 28.1% to $1.41.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, we repurchased 313,893 of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $10.9 million. We will continue to evaluate our common stock price relative to other investment opportunities and, to the extent we believe that the repurchase of our common stock represents an appropriate return of capital, we will repurchase shares of our common stock.

We repurchased 3,500 shares of Series B Preferred Stock for $70 thousand during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $27 billion in consumer loans over our 25-plus year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, revenue, amount and pace of growth of managed receivables, total interest income and related fees and charges, debt financing, liquidity, interest expense, operating expense, interest rates, underwriting, asset quality, asset yields, charge-off rates, consumer performance trends and economic developments. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, bank partners, merchant partners, consumers, loan demand, the capital markets, labor availability, supply chains and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company’s ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months



Ended For the Nine Months



Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Consumer loans, including past due fees $ 218,016 $ 141,177 $ 574,369 $ 366,127 Fees and related income on earning assets 48,518 54,085 169,055 140,658 Other revenue 11,340 8,655 34,016 20,546 Total operating revenue, net 277,874 203,917 777,440 527,331 Other non-operating revenue 80 32 380 3,458 Total revenue 277,954 203,949 777,820 530,789 Interest expense (21,514 ) (12,370 ) (57,849 ) (38,458 ) Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value (381 ) (9,238 ) (710 ) (24,469 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value (163,624 ) (58,727 ) (414,863 ) (144,981 ) Net margin 92,435 123,614 304,398 322,881 Operating expense: Salaries and benefits 10,363 8,455 31,888 24,577 Card and loan servicing 24,775 19,239 71,447 54,838 Marketing and solicitation 11,053 16,462 51,857 40,441 Depreciation 488 268 1,630 900 Other 6,440 5,128 28,086 16,068 Total operating expense 53,119 49,552 184,908 136,824 Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes — 16,184 — 29,439 Income before income taxes 39,316 57,878 119,490 156,618 Income tax expense (6,946 ) (10,781 ) (8,568 ) (28,668 ) Net income 32,370 47,097 110,922 127,950 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 201 (123 ) 684 (25 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 32,571 46,974 111,606 127,925 Preferred dividends and discount accretion (6,296 ) (6,629 ) (18,759 ) (16,054 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 26,275 $ 40,345 $ 92,847 $ 111,871 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic $ 1.81 $ 2.67 $ 6.32 $ 7.41 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.96 $ 4.85 $ 5.43

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 110,922 $ 127,950 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion, net 4,094 448 Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable 710 24,469 Interest expense from accretion of discount on notes — 453 Income from accretion of merchant fees and discount associated with receivables purchases (109,312 ) (130,166 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value 414,863 144,981 Amortization of deferred loan costs 3,646 3,761 Income from equity-method investments — (16 ) Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes — 29,439 Deferred stock-based compensation costs 3,227 2,324 Lease liability payments (3,845 ) (7,837 ) Gain on sale of property — (599 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in uncollected fees on earning assets (182,379 ) (70,980 ) Increase in income tax liability 4,326 12,085 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,011 2,127 Other (3,623 ) 957 Net cash provided by operating activities 245,640 139,396 Investing activities Investments in equity-method investee — (398 ) Proceeds from equity-method investee — 560 Proceeds from recoveries on charged off receivables 21,490 9,110 Investments in earning assets (1,946,759 ) (1,432,768 ) Proceeds from earning assets 1,402,124 1,128,653 Sale of property — 1,100 Purchases and development of property, net of disposals (1,299 ) (144 ) Net cash used in investing activities (524,444 ) (293,887 ) Financing activities Noncontrolling interests contributions 4 4 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock, net of issuance costs 191 75,270 Preferred dividends (18,559 ) (15,582 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,629 1,742 Purchase and retirement of outstanding stock (89,008 ) (5,794 ) Proceeds from borrowings 481,236 507,227 Repayment of borrowings (218,565 ) (452,554 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 158,928 110,313 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (61 ) (9 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (119,937 ) (44,187 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 506,628 258,961 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 386,691 $ 214,774 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 53,463 $ 35,203 Net cash income tax payments $ 4,242 $ 16,584 (Decrease) increase in accrued and unpaid preferred dividends $ (7 ) $ 247

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including $186.6 million and $209.5 million associated with variable interest entities at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 352,908 $ 409,660 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (including $15.8 million and $75.9 million associated with variable interest entities at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 33,783 96,968 Loans, interest and fees receivable: Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value (including $1,618.2 million and $925.5 million associated with variable interest entities at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,728,091 1,026,424 Loans, interest and fees receivable, gross (including $369.6 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) 107,410 470,293 Allowances for uncollectible loans, interest and fees receivable (including $55.1 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) (1,766 ) (57,201 ) Deferred revenue (including $8.2 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) (16,560 ) (29,281 ) Net loans, interest and fees receivable 1,817,175 1,410,235 Property at cost, net of depreciation 7,004 7,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,047 4,016 Prepaid expenses and other assets 29,414 15,649 Total assets $ 2,252,331 $ 1,943,863 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 43,490 $ 42,287 Operating lease liabilities 19,959 4,842 Notes payable, net (including $1,473.0 million and $1,223.4 million associated with variable interest entities at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,544,108 1,278,864 Senior notes, net 144,027 142,951 Income tax liability 54,603 47,770 Total liabilities 1,806,187 1,516,714 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock, 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 (liquidation preference – $40.0 million); 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 (1) 40,000 40,000 Class B preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests 99,875 99,650 Shareholders’ Equity Series B preferred stock, no par value, 3,193,262 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 (liquidation preference – $79.8 million); 3,188,533 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 (1) — — Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized: 14,445,295 and 14,804,408 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Paid-in capital 127,025 227,763 Retained earnings 180,424 60,236 Total shareholders’ equity 307,449 287,999 Noncontrolling interests (1,180 ) (500 ) Total equity 306,269 287,499 Total liabilities, preferred stock and equity $ 2,252,331 $ 1,943,863

