Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems Acquires Clique Accounting and ERP

Acquisition Expands Accounting and ERP Integrations Across Multiple Gateways and Payment Processors

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountingSoftware–Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, has acquired cloud-based software company Clique Payments, Inc. The acquisition enables APPS to expand its suite of enterprise resource planning and accounting payments integrations to include QuickBooks, FreshBooks, Xero, Sage and more, while supporting all major payment processing providers and more than 20 top payment gateways. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Clique’s reseller-focus is highly complementary,” said APPS President and CEO Abe Maghaguian. “The acquisition is also a really good fit with our APPSos platform for merchant lifecycle management and will enable independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, payment facilitators and bank sponsorship clients to expand their offerings while helping their clients streamline operations,” added Maghaguian. “We are very excited about the acquisition and welcome Clique to the APPS family.”

Clique’s software-as-a-service platform provides a variety of solutions all with integrated payments acceptance for accounting and ERP software. A genuine front-office point-of-sale system that enables merchants to process all types of transactions, including fully integrated EMV, swipe and key-entered payments synched with back-office accounting software in real time is available. The platform also supports branded invoice creation with email and text delivery, recurring billing, convenience fees, tokenization and more. APPS’ semi-integrated cloud POS terminal with connections to all major payment processing providers and gateways, as well as the company’s proprietary custom-designed payment facilitation program and platform, are also supported. ISVs wanting to offer card present payment solutions using the payfac model have integrated access to everything they need, all from one source.

“Acquiring Clique gives ISVs, ISOs and their merchant customers easy access to a comprehensive suite of products and services, including highly desirable payments integration application programming interfaces, user interfaces and plugins to top accounting and ERP platforms,” said APPS CIO Brent Gephart. “We look forward to rolling out Clique capabilities to clients and others looking to expand their offerings through this time-tested platform,” added Gephart.

Interested parties may telephone +1.800.635.3545 or email info@approcessing.com to learn more or request a demo.

About Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS)

APPS is a full-service acquirer offering secure connectivity for card present transactions and online payment gateways for all e-commerce, mobile and virtual transactions. With more than 15 years in the payments business, APPS has organically grown into a premier leader in our trade through core solutions for service, savings, reporting, technology and security. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email press@approcessing.com.

About Clique Payments, Inc.

Clique is a leading provider of integration solutions that connects accounting and enterprise resource planning solutions with payment, blockchain, supply chain and reconciliation solutions to help digitize and automate back-office processes with simplicity for small and mid-sized businesses. Please visit cliquepayments.com or email info@clicque.center for more information.

Contacts

Peggy Bekavac Olson



Strategic Marketing



press@approcessing.com