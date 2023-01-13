ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2022 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATT–Leading TMT consultancy and market diligence firm ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2022 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the 26th annual U.S. Wholesale Report Card study. The awards are based on detailed reviews from ~350 unique customers that rate each of the providers from which they currently buy services. Since most respondents rate multiple carriers, the study generates a total of 1,300+ carrier specific evaluations rating each operator across numerous service and product categories.





The 2022 analysis of the U.S. Wholesale voice/data market covers both metro and long-haul wholesale services. The study offers quantifiable metrics on current wholesale trends, as well as real-time insights into shifting purchasing dynamics and buying priorities. The study allows carriers to benchmark their performance against the broader U.S. Wholesale industry, and individual competitors, to better understand their operational and product strengths and weaknesses and hone their value proposition and opportunity areas.

Network Performance and Price are top of mind for wholesale customers when making a final buying decision, but customer facing operations and Ease of Doing Business serve to differentiate providers in a highly competitive market. Rising bandwidth demand continues to push wholesale buyers to spend more on high-capacity Wavelength, Ethernet, and Internet Access, while Legacy Private Line spend is declining to a negative net spend.

Among secondary wholesale products, respondents indicated higher penetration rates for Colocation, but DDoS Mitigation and Managed Security rated highest for future purchase intent.

ATLANTIC-ACM recognizes the top ILEC / Large Cable and CLEC / Midsized and Under Cable players in each major operational category, as well as for the highest combined average for quality and price ratings (value) in data and voice. The winners for ATLANTIC-ACM’s 2022 U.S. Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards are:

ILEC & Large Cable Winners Verizon: Brand, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Billing, Data Value, Voice Value, Sales Reps (tied with Lumen and Comcast) Lumen: Customer Service, Sales Reps (tied with Verizon and Comcast) Comcast: Sales Reps (tied with Verizon and Lumen)

CLEC & Midsized and Under Cable Winners Bandwidth: Service Delivery, Voice Value Crown Castle: Brand, Network Performance, Billing Cogent: Sales Reps, Customer Service, Data Value



About ATLANTIC-ACM

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sectors. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For over thirty years, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM’s website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com.

