Atlan wins the MDS Rocketship Award for Data Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today moderndatastack.xyz (MDS) announced that Atlan was chosen for its inaugural MDS Rocketship Award.

MDS is a leading community-driven repository of the best data platforms, tools, and stacks. Their inaugural MDS Rocketship Awards are an effort to bring the data community together to recognize the most impactful data tools and platforms in the world. It celebrates the wonderful evolution happening in today’s modern data stack — a collection of tools that represent the modern way of working with data.

“This is so special for us to be chosen as the top solution for data discovery in the modern data stack,” said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder at Atlan. “It’s great to be recognized alongside the top companies shaping the future of the modern data stack such as Looker, dbt, Monte Carlo and Hightouch!”

The Rocketship Awards recognize 27 companies, each one the most impactful in their categories. The awards were adjourned by an amazing jury of 17 data leaders and investors across the globe from organizations like David Jayatillake from Ruby Labs, Valentin Umbach from Trade Republic, Erik Bernhardsson from Better.com, Greg Roodt from Canva, and Chad Sanderson from Convoy.

Prukalpa added, “What makes this incredibly special is that the jury is made up of amazing data leaders who are pioneering the new way for data teams to work. The modern data stack is the new way of doing things, and we’re honored to be recognized as one of the most impactful companies in the space.”

The evaluation criteria included the following:

Impact : the impact the platform/ tool has created on how organizations manage and consume the data.

: the significant shift that the platform/tool has created on the day-to-day life of data engineers and data consumers. Product excellence : Ease of use of the product and available integrations.

: Ease of use of the product and available integrations. Community

About Atlan

Atlan is the home for modern data teams, like GitHub for engineering or Figma for design. Built by a data team for data teams, Atlan is backed by top investors and leaders in the modern data stack (including Insight Partners and founders & CEOs from Stitch, Looker, and Snowflake) and is pioneering the Active Metadata category in the modern data stack. It was recognized by Gartner seven times in 2021, including as a Cool Vendor in DataOps and in the Inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.

