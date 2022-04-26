Atlan the First Data Catalog Validated as a Snowflake Ready Technology Partner

As part of its deep partnership with Snowflake, Atlan was approved under the Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Program in the data cataloging and governance space.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlan, a collaborative workspace for modern data teams, announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner, the first in the data cataloging and governance space.

Under this program, Snowflake audits and validates a company’s native integration with Snowflake based on functional and performance best practices. The audit requires a native connector that has been available for at least six months, as well as a set of joint customers and case studies.

“As Snowflake continues to help companies mobilize their data, Atlan makes it possible to find, use, document, and collaborate on this data,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Our partnership with Atlan was a natural fit, given how its open approach, pay as you go model, and delightful user experience align with Snowflake’s own ethos.”

With this certification, Atlan joins a list of prominent companies who have been approved under this program. This includes dbt, Fivetran, Informatica, and Segment in Data Engineering; Power BI, Mode, Tableau, and Thoughtspot in Business Intelligence; and Data Robot and Dataiku in Data Science.

“It’s exciting to see this validation of all the hard work our team takes in crafting integrations and bringing immense value to our joint customers,” said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-Founder at Atlan. “Our approval as the first Snowflake cataloging partner shows the depth of our partnership and strength of our integration.”

Atlan’s collaborative lens to data cataloging and governance has garnered traction quickly with Snowflake’s customer base. Its integration is already in use with a growing list of joint customers, including WeWork, Scripps Health, TechStyle, SnapCommerce, Womply, Springworks, Invitae, and Pie Insurance.

Danielle Boeglin, Vice President of Data & Analytics at TechStyle, commented, “As we rolled out our modern data platform on Snowflake, we were looking for a product that made it easier to democratize our data and was less dependent on someone central answering each individual analyst’s questions on a one-off basis. Legacy solutions in the market were tailored to legacy systems and approaches where IT or a single data stewardship team owns the data. Atlan was the only solution that was built for a collaborative, bottom-up approach. With native integrations with our modern analytics stack like Snowflake and Tableau, Atlan was very easy to set up. We had all of our data sources flowing within the first day.”

The Snowflake Ready Technology Validation is just a part of Atlan’s ongoing relationship with Snowflake. Atlan was already named a Premier Snowflake Technology Partner, and Bob Muglia (the former CEO of Snowflake) is among the company’s investors.

“Atlan’s unique, collaboration-first approach for the modern data stack helps to break down organizational silos and empower cross-functional teams to work together to make better business decisions,” said Bob Muglia.

Together, Atlan and Snowflake are building a joint roadmap to continue building the integration between both platforms. “We generate lineage at an individual column level in Snowflake and can extend this to BI tools like Looker and Tableau — all as a native capability,” said Prukalpa Sankar. “We are making significant investments into our joint roadmap with Snowflake, and we can’t wait to usher customers into the data governance 3.0 era together.”

Atlan and Snowflake’s partnership page: https://atlan.com/partners/snowflake/

Technical documentation: https://ask.atlan.com/hc/en-us/articles/4417168972689

About Atlan

Atlan is a modern data collaboration workspace (like GitHub for engineering or Figma for design). By acting as a virtual hub for data assets ranging from tables and dashboards to models and code, Atlan enables teams to create a single source of truth for all their data assets and collaborate across the modern data stack through deep integrations with collaboration tools like Slack, data warehouses like Snowflake and Redshift, BI tools like Looker, Sisense, and Tableau, data science tools, and more. A pioneer in the space, Atlan was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in DataOps, one of the top three companies globally. It also recently announced its Series B, where it raised $50 million in a round led by Salesforce Ventures, Insight Partners, and Sequoia Capital India. Visit www.atlan.com or follow us on Twitter @atlanHQ.

