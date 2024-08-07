Atlan Named a Leader in Enterprise Data Catalogs by Leading Global Market Research Firm

Latest Recognition Comes as Demand for Atlan’s AI Data Readiness and Governance Solutions Continues to Skyrocket

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlan, the data and AI control plane for modern data teams, announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Enterprise Data Catalogs, Q3 2024. After evaluating 12 data catalogs across 24 criteria, the Forrester report states that Atlan is “an unparalleled partner” for “organizations aiming for democratization and AI-enhanced self-service to governed data.”





Atlan received the highest score possible in 15 criteria – including Governance, Risk, and Compliance; Data Lineage; Data Privacy & Security, and Adoption. Atlan believes these scores are thanks to Atlan’s AI-powered catalog, commitment to being a partner (not just a vendor), and demonstrated time-to-value. Overall, Atlan received the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy categories of any vendor assessed. According to the report, Atlan is “quickly outpacing established players by adeptly anticipating and addressing strategic customer needs through automation.”

“Atlan is a visionary player with a clear, ambitious goal: to become the data and Al control plane enabling complex business use cases,” writes Jayesh Chaurasia, Forrester analyst and the report’s author. “Atlan differentiates itself with a personalized, AI-driven catalog, providing quick value. Its innovative approach is evidenced by significant customer acquisitions, underscoring its ability to deliver a comprehensive, user-centric platform.”

Data catalogs, data quality tools, and data governance solutions are converging as organizations “seek solutions that can bridge the gap between complex datasets, governance, business insights, and AI enablement.” In a crowded, broadened market, Atlan believes it has been named a Leader by delivering “automated AI/ML metadata, genAI- assisted discovery, end-to-end lineage, real-time processing, and a Netflix-like personalized experience to all business and technical personas. It offers context-aware relationship mapping, sophisticated workflows, third-party app widgets, dynamic access controls, and daily digests that empower users to understand and control the data ecosystem.”

Atlan’s commitment to being a partner, not just a vendor, to visionary organizations came through in Forrester’s independent research. The report noted, “Reference customers praised the dedicated attention to their needs and advanced automation capabilities delivered through Atlan Al,” which the company launched in June 2023.

“Working with visionary data teams across a variety of industries — from manufacturing (General Motors and Grainger) to banking (North American Bancard & Nasdaq) to technology (Hubspot & Autodesk) — we’ve seen that no two organizations handle data the same way: for data teams, diverse approaches are a feature, not a bug,” said Prukalpa Sankar, co-founder of Atlan. “With the highest possible scores in criteria like Vision, Innovation, and Roadmap, we’re more confident than ever in our data and AI control plane, powered by active metadata, with complete configurability, interoperability, and openness to power every data team in every industry, however unique and complex their need.”

Forrester’s recognition comes during Atlan’s enormous growth period, as the company’s revenues have ballooned more than 7x in the last 2 years. Earlier this year, Atlan raised a $105 million Series C funding round, bringing total funding to more than $206 million, and saw a whopping 400% enterprise sales growth with a 75% win rate in competitive trials as demand for AI data readiness and governance has skyrocketed.

Forrester Waves are quantified, structured evaluations conducted by an independent, highly credible, IT research firm.

To obtain a complimentary copy of the Forrester report, visit: https://atlan.com/forrester-wave/

Read more about Atlan’s products and offerings here.

About Atlan



Atlan is the next-generation platform for data and AI governance. It is a control plane that stitches together a business’s disparate data infrastructure, cataloging data and enriching it with business context and security. Data practitioners spend 30-50% of their time finding and understanding data; Atlan’s platform cuts that time by 95% and sets a new standard for modern data governance and AI readiness. With Atlan, data and business teams can easily find, trust, and govern AI-ready data. Backed by top investors including GIC, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital India, and Salesforce Ventures, Atlan features deep integrations across the modern data stack and is trusted by the likes of Cisco, Autodesk, Unilever, Ralph Lauren, FOX, News Corp, Nasdaq, NextGen, Plaid, and HubSpot to enable major AI and data democratization initiatives. To learn more about Atlan, please visit our website and follow us on X (@AtlanHQ) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Press: press@atlan.com