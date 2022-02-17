Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. to Participate at Citi’s 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility...
Atkore Inc. to Participate at Citi's 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at Citi’s 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, February 24, 2023.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

