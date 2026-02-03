Atkore Inc. Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Achieving Its 5-Year Goals

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) released its 2025 Sustainability Report today, detailing key highlights from many of its programs and initiatives.

“This year’s Sustainability Report showcases the Company’s achievements against our five-year goals,” commented Bill Waltz, president and CEO. “As we look toward the future, Atkore remains committed to sustainable business practices.”

Highlights of Atkore’s 2025 Sustainability Report include the issuance of additional Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and various Employer of Choice awards.

The full Atkore 2025 Sustainability Report is now available on the Company’s website at: atkore.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President - Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com



Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com