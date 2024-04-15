Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and...
Atkore Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that the Company will release its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.


Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

888-596-4144 (Domestic)

 

646-968-2525 (International)

Conf ID:

5952899

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-770-2030 (Domestic)

 

609-800-9909 (International)

Conf ID:

5952899

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,600 employees and $3.5B in sales in fiscal year 2023, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com

