Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and...
Business Wire

Atkore Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

di Business Wire

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Conference Call Information

Dial In:

888-330-2446 (Domestic)

 

240-789-2732 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Replay Information

Dial In:

800-770-2030 (Domestic)

 

647-362-9199 (International)

Conf ID:

5592214

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com/

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708-225-2453

LWinter@atkore.com

Investor Contact:
John Deitzer

Vice President – Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2124

JDeitzer@atkore.com

Articoli correlati

Absolute Software to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and...
Continua a leggere

Rockley Photonics Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLY #earnings--Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications...
Continua a leggere

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on May 5, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced that it will provide...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Absolute Software to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Business Wire