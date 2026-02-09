Atkore Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 18, 2026, Miami, Florida – Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings, and a live question and answer session at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of Atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Wednesday, February 17, 2027.

Loop Capital Markets 7 th Annual Investor Conference, March 10, 2026, New York, New York – John Pregenzer, Chief Operating Officer and President – Electrical, and Matt Kline, Vice President-Treasury & Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings.

38th Annual ROTH Conference, March 24, 2026, Dana Point, California – John Deitzer, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Kline, Vice President Treasury & Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in investor meetings.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President - Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com