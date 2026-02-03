Atkore Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Net sales of $655.5 million, down 0.9% versus prior year

Net income per diluted share decreased by $0.87 versus prior year to $0.44; Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased by $0.80 versus prior year to $0.83

Net income decreased by $31.3 million versus prior year to $15.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $30.0 million versus prior year to $69.1 million

2026 full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook midpoint of $350 million; full-year Adjusted net income per diluted share midpoint to $5.30

On January 28, 2026, Atkore’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of common stock payable on February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2026

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company” or “Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) announced earnings for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended December 26, 2025.

“Atkore’s first quarter results were above our expectations in several areas of the business,” said Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to highlight that our results include both volume growth and productivity gains. In addition, during the quarter we divested our Tectron mechanical tube product line which is another action taken as part of our broader review of strategic alternatives. This divestiture helps Atkore focus on its core electrical infrastructure portfolio.”

Waltz continued, “We also recently published our 2025 Sustainability Report highlighting our progress and activities related to environmental health and safety, and employee engagement. We are pleased with what we’ve been able to accomplish across a variety of key areas including the achievement of our Company goals.”

2026 First Quarter Results

Three months ended (in thousands) December 26, 2025 December 27, 2024 Change % Change Net sales Electrical $ 469,554 $ 465,355 $ 4,199 0.9 % Safety & Infrastructure 186,252 196,724 (10,472 ) (5.3 )% Eliminations (258 ) (482 ) 224 (46.5 )% Consolidated operations $ 655,548 $ 661,597 $ (6,049 ) (0.9 )% Net (loss) income $ 15,034 $ 46,336 $ (31,302 ) (67.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA Electrical $ 55,102 $ 92,387 $ (37,285 ) (40.4 )% Safety & Infrastructure 30,187 15,579 14,608 93.8 % Unallocated (16,143 ) (8,816 ) (7,327 ) 83.1 % Consolidated operations $ 69,146 $ 99,150 $ (30,004 ) (30.3 )%

Net sales decreased by $6.0 million, or 0.9%, to $655.5 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025, compared to $661.6 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The decrease in net sales is primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices across the Company’s products of $18.1 million and the impact of divestitures in fiscal 2025 of $5.2 million, partially offset by increased sales volume of $15.3 million.

Gross profit decreased by $45.2 million, or 26.4%, to $125.9 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025, as compared to $171.1 million for the prior-year period. Gross margin decreased to 19.2% for the three months ended December 26, 2025, as compared to 25.9% for the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased primarily due to declines in average selling prices of $18.1 million and increased input costs of $25.3 million.

Net income decreased by $31.3 million, or 67.6%, to $15.0 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to $46.3 million of net income for the prior-year period primarily due to lower gross profit of $45.2 million and increased selling, general and administrative expense of $8.1 million partially offset by lower income tax expense of $11.8 million and lower intangible amortization of $5.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $30.0 million, or 30.3%, to $69.1 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to $99.1 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit.

Net income per diluted share prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) was $0.44 for the three months ended December 26, 2025, as compared to $1.31 in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share decreased by $0.80 to $0.83 for the three months ended December 26, 2025, as compared to $1.63 in the prior year period. The decrease in diluted earnings per share is primarily attributed to lower net income in the quarter.

Segment Results

Electrical

Net sales increased by $4.2 million, or 0.9%, to $469.6 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to $465.4 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The increase in net sales is primarily attributed to increased sales volume of $23.4 million, partially offset by decreased average selling prices of $18.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 26, 2025 decreased by $37.3 million, or 40.4%, to $55.1 million from $92.4 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 11.7% for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to 19.9% for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was largely due to lower average selling prices and higher input costs.

Safety & Infrastructure

Net sales decreased by $10.5 million, or 5.3%, for the three months ended December 26, 2025 to $186.3 million compared to $196.7 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The decrease is primarily attributed to lower sales volume of $8.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $14.6 million, or 93.8%, to $30.2 million for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to $15.6 million for the three months ended December 27, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 16.2% for the three months ended December 26, 2025 compared to 7.9% for the three months ended December 27, 2024. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin was largely due to increases associated with improved operational performance and cost control in our mechanical and construction business.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

On January 28, 2026, Atkore’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of common stock payable on February 27, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2026.

Full-Year Outlook1

The Company is maintaining its estimated range for fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA at $340 to $360 million and Adjusted net income per diluted share at $5.05 to $5.55.

The Company notes that this perspective may vary due to changes in assumptions or market conditions and other factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements.”

1 Reconciliations of the forward-looking full-year 2026 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not being provided as the Company does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliations.

Conference Call Information

Atkore management will host a conference call today, February 3, 2026, at 8 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the Company’s financial results. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international). The call will be available for replay until February 17, 2026. The replay can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 for domestic callers, or for international callers, (609) 800-9909. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 5592214.

Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

To learn more about the Company, please visit the Company’s website at https://investors.atkore.com.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.

Accordingly, we are relying on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K to exclude these reconciliations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to financial outlook. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “aims,” “projects,” “is optimistic,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the market in which we operate, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, and the development of the market in which we operate, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

A number of important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings with the SEC including but not limited to the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: declines in, and uncertainty regarding, the general business and economic conditions in the United States and international markets in which we operate; weakness or another downturn in the United States non-residential construction industry; changes in prices of raw materials; pricing pressure, reduced profitability, or loss of market share due to intense competition; availability and cost of third-party freight carriers and energy; high levels of imports of products similar to those manufactured by us; changes in federal, state, local and international governmental regulations and trade policies, including application of tariffs; adverse weather conditions; increased costs relating to future capital and operating expenditures to maintain compliance with environmental, health and safety laws; reduced spending by, deterioration in the financial condition of, or other adverse developments, including inability or unwillingness to pay our invoices on time, with respect to one or more of our top customers; increases in our working capital needs, which are substantial and fluctuate based on economic activity and the market prices for our main raw materials, including as a result of failure to collect, or delays in the collection of, cash from the sale of manufactured products; work stoppage or other interruptions of production at our facilities as a result of disputes under existing collective bargaining agreements with labor unions or in connection with negotiations of new collective bargaining agreements, as a result of supplier financial distress, or for other reasons; widespread outbreak of diseases; changes in our financial obligations relating to pension plans that we maintain in the United States; reduced production or distribution capacity due to interruptions in the operations of our facilities or those of our key suppliers; loss of a substantial number of our third-party agents or distributors or a dramatic deviation from the amount of sales they generate; security threats, attacks, or other disruptions to our information systems, or failure to comply with complex network security, data privacy and other legal obligations or the failure to protect sensitive information; possible impairment of goodwill or other long-lived assets as a result of future triggering events, such as declines in our cash flow projections or customer demand and changes in our business and valuation assumptions; safety and labor risks associated with the manufacture and in the testing of our products; product liability, construction defect and warranty claims and litigation relating to our various products, as well as government inquiries and investigations, and consumer, employment, tort and other legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and other material proprietary rights; risks inherent in doing business internationally; changes in foreign laws and legal systems; our inability to introduce new products effectively or implement our innovation strategies; our inability to continue importing raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods; the incurrence of liabilities and the issuance of additional debt or equity in connection with acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures and the failure of indemnification provisions in our acquisition agreements to fully protect us from unexpected liabilities; failure to manage acquisitions successfully, including identifying, evaluating, and valuing acquisition targets and integrating acquired companies, businesses or assets; the incurrence of additional expenses, increases in the complexity of our supply chain and potential damage to our reputation with customers resulting from regulations related to “conflict minerals”; disruptions or impediments to the receipt of sufficient raw materials resulting from various anti-terrorism security measures; restrictions contained in our debt agreements; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay the principal of, interest on, or other amounts due on our debt; failure to generate cash sufficient to pay dividends; challenges attracting and retaining key personnel or high-quality employees; future changes to tax legislation; failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations or to raise sufficient funds in the capital markets to satisfy existing obligations and support the development of our business; and other risks and factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See non-GAAP reconciliations below in this press release for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business and in the preparation of our annual operating budgets as indicators of business performance and profitability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin allow us to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and identify strategies to improve operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude unallocated expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, gains and losses on the divestiture of a business, impairment of assets, certain legal matters, and other items, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, insurance recovery related to damages of property, plant and equipment, release of indemnified uncertain tax positions, realized or unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency impacts of intercompany loans and related forward currency derivatives, gain on purchase of business, loss on assets held for sale, restructuring costs and transaction costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net sales.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, are useful for investors because management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in evaluating the performance of our business.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

We use Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share in evaluating the performance of our business and profitability. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing the Company’s results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure provide an indication of performance and profitability excluding the impact of unusual and certain non-cash items. We define Adjusted net income as net income before stock-based compensation, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, gains and losses on the divestiture of a business (including any additional tax adjustments related to those divestitures), insurance recoveries, asset impairment charges, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax. We define Adjusted net income per share as basic and diluted net income per share excluding the per share impact of stock-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, certain legal matters and other items, and the income tax expense or benefit on the foregoing adjustments that are subject to income tax.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow provides meaningful information regarding the Company’s liquidity.

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 26, 2025 December 27, 2024 Net sales $ 655,548 $ 661,597 Cost of sales 529,615 490,509 Gross profit 125,933 171,088 Selling, general and administrative 99,552 91,451 Intangible asset amortization 6,310 11,699 Operating income 20,071 67,938 Interest expense, net 6,899 8,209 Other (income) expense, net (2,327 ) 1,133 Income before income taxes 15,499 58,596 Income tax expense 465 12,260 Net income $ 15,034 $ 46,336 Net income per share Basic $ 0.44 $ 1.32 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 1.31

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 26, 2025 September 30, 2025 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 443,771 $ 506,699 Accounts receivable, less allowance for current and expected credit losses of $2,985 and $5,128, respectively 484,125 447,035 Inventories, net 469,334 484,845 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 174,642 162,225 Total current assets 1,571,872 1,600,804 Property, plant and equipment, net 568,123 594,266 Intangible assets, net 154,684 160,758 Goodwill 294,876 294,485 Right-of-use assets, net 150,918 156,679 Deferred tax assets 39,036 35,863 Other long-term assets 9,072 9,067 Total Assets $ 2,788,581 $ 2,851,922 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,730 $ 3,730 Accounts payable 225,110 241,246 Income tax payable 1,764 720 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 35,249 49,192 Customer liabilities 98,955 128,538 Lease obligations 27,077 26,995 Other current liabilities 67,780 74,098 Total current liabilities 459,665 524,519 Long-term debt 757,323 756,802 Long-term lease obligations 137,883 144,293 Deferred tax liabilities 13,496 13,451 Other long-term liabilities 14,944 14,516 Total Liabilities 1,383,311 1,453,581 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 33,750,639 and 33,665,258 shares issued and outstanding as of December 26, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively 338 338 Additional paid-in capital 527,152 526,600 Retained earnings 892,975 889,391 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,195 ) (17,988 ) Total Equity 1,405,270 1,398,341 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,788,581 $ 2,851,922

ATKORE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) December 26, 2025 December 27, 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 15,034 $ 46,336 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,118 29,333 Gain on sale of business (2,275 ) — Deferred income taxes (3,243 ) (73 ) Stock-based compensation 4,020 6,097 Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,452 8,690 Other non-cash adjustments to net income 9,664 173 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable (45,874 ) 11,733 Inventories 3,397 (3,072 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,368 (10,061 ) Accounts payable (13,736 ) (6,963 ) Accrued and other liabilities (49,396 ) 471 Lease assets and liabilities (8,961 ) (7,765 ) Income taxes (12,850 ) (6,085 ) Other, net (1,215 ) 5,560 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (55,497 ) 74,374 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,758 ) (41,295 ) Proceeds from sale of a business 18,388 — Other, net 7 158 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,637 (41,137 ) Financing activities: Payment for debt financing costs and fees — — Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for tax (3,466 ) (5,864 ) Repurchase of common stock — (50,011 ) Finance lease payments (721 ) (672 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (11,138 ) (11,121 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,325 ) (67,668 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,257 (6,510 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (62,928 ) (40,941 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 506,699 351,385 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 443,771 $ 310,444

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President - Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com