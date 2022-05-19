Home Business Wire Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC
Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC

HARVEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atkore Inc. (“Atkore”), today announced the acquisition of the assets of Talon Products, LLC, a provider of patented, non-metallic, injection molded cable cleats for use in power distribution applications. Sold as Talon® Cable Cleats, the product supports and holds electrical cables when installed at intervals along the length of cable. Additionally, the cleats secure cables and minimize movement in the event of a short circuit or other emergency. The Talon Cable Cleat easily mounts on ladder-type cable trays, framing channel strut or structural surfaces without cumbersome mounting brackets, providing a lower total installed cost. (www.hugtherung.com).

“The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore’s existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs,” commented Mark Lamps, President of Atkore’s Safety & Infrastructure business. “Talon Cable Cleats are an innovative product that is non-magnetic, non-conductive, and resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture and corrosion. We’re proud to offer this high-quality product, which has a vital role in helping improve worker safety and limiting equipment damage during a short circuit event.”

Talon Products is a small business headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana and will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

Contacts

Lisa Winter

Vice President – Communications

708 225-2453

John Deitzer

Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury

708 225 2124

