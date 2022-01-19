Athlete Licensing Company, LLC, Announces Deals With Three Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) Collectives

Partnering with NIL Collectives for Athletes at Mississippi State University, Auburn University and University of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) has announced partnerships with three collectives that have name, image and likeness (NIL) rights to Southeastern Conference (SEC) student-athletes, including the 2021 National Champion Mississippi State baseball players.

The Legacy Group , headed by former MSU Associate Athletic Director Lee VanHorn , manages the NIL rights for Mississippi State University student-athletes. The company will leverage ALC’s software to manage payments and royalties for the athletes from NIL activities. The Legacy Group collaborated with ALC in November to sell baseballs autographed by members of the 2021 National Championship team.

Spyre Sports Group, LLC, led by sports marketing veterans James Clawson, Hunter Baddour and Sheridan Gannon, has expanded its Knoxville operations into the NIL world, working with athletes at the University of Tennessee with plans to offer exclusive access to players and rare memorabilia.

NIL-Auburn, founded by former Auburn baseball player and local attorney Rick Davidson, will manage high-net-worth NIL rights and develop experiential online and VIP offerings by Auburn athletes.

Since ALC is not affiliated with any one program, it can work with any collective and their marketplace partners to develop team-first or individual NIL opportunities, such as group merchandise, group or individual NFTs, exclusive events, and even social media monetization. In turn, ALC’s back-office software-as-a-service model handles collections, payments, accounting transparency, 1099s, sales tax filings, structured tuition payments, licensing fees and even nonprofit contributions of the student’s choice.

“I’ve played in two College World Series, and the ability to monetize my NIL would have been a huge benefit,” ALC President Bobby Bramhall announced. “These organizations align with ALC’s mission of keeping athletes at the center of the NIL ecosystem.”

ALC is a tech-enabled, name, image and likeness (NIL) company that provides transparent royalty collection, rights-protection and brand management services. As a software-as-a-service company, ALC also offers an ancillary platform for NIL monetization that partners with student-athletes, collectives, sponsors and donors. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in the intellectual property world and brings significant expertise in NCAA-compliance requirements, tech-enabled brand management and administrative support with monthly royalty statements to athletes.

