athenahealth’s Annual ‘September is for Service’ Program Supports 50 Nonprofit Organizations Worldwide

Month-long campaign delivers more than $100,000 to nonprofit partners, with record employee participation

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, successfully completed its third annual “September is for Service” program, a month-long event that contributed more than 2,200 volunteer hours and $116,500 to the company’s nonprofit partners. Employee participation rose 92% year over year, with a 72% increase in volunteer hours.









The program is sponsored by athenaGives, athenahealth’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. The month-long program supports organizations that align with the company’s social impact mission to provide equitable access to healthcare for all; improve food security; and support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. Throughout the month of September, the annual program supported 50 organizations in the United States and India.

Each of the athenaGives program’s pillars are highlighted by service opportunities across the globe. Volunteers served food to students with the India Food Banking Network in Chennai, India; supported medically tailored meal preparation at Community Servings in Jamaica Plain, MA; and participated in packaging boxes of shelf-stable food for senior citizens in Maine at the Good Shepard Food Bank in Hampden. In Bengaluru and Chennai, India, volunteers worked with The Smile Foundation to support its Smile on Wheels mobile healthcare program, which serves underprivileged children and women; in the United States, athenahealth partnered with MedShare to assemble 2,624 clean birthing kits, designed to create a safe, hygienic birth for people around the world without access to quality childbirth health services.

The program also included numerous events with India STEM Foundation in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune, India, supporting students studying STEM Tinkering and Robotics at Robo Siksha Kendra.

“athenahealth has been a mission-oriented organization since our founding,” said Gillian Perron, Director of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and social responsibility at athenahealth. “The athenaGives September for Service is a demonstration of that commitment in action. Employees across every company division – in India and the U.S. – made powerful impacts in their communities and beyond. We look forward to making an even larger impact next year.”

For more information on athenaGives, please visit: www.athenahealth.com/about/athenagives.

