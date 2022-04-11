athenahealth Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association for Strong Mentorship and Advocacy for Women in Healthcare

The company also received an HBA Ambassador Award, which recognizes standout accomplishments from HBA’s Ambassador community

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) has honored Deepa Athrayil Kalathil, director, engineering at athenahealth; and Bela Labovitch, vice president, engineering for athenaCollector, among its 2022 award winners. Ms. Athrayil Kalathil received an HBA Rising Star award and Ms. Labovitch an HBA Luminary award.

Rising Star, Deepa Athrayil Kalathil, director, engineering at athenahealth

HBA Rising Stars are professionals in the early stages of their career. They represent various sectors of the healthcare industry and are designated by HBA’s corporate partner organizations. The honor recognizes outstanding performance, commitment to excellence, and valuable contributions to their company’s success. The Rising Stars are inspiring leaders, role models to others, and are celebrated for their vision, dedication, and action.

Ms. Athrayil Kalathil is currently part of the platform R&D organization, leading several engineering teams on platform experience. She is based out of Bengaluru, India. In her previous role, she was part of the ambulatory care management organization, where she led the clinical zone engineering teams, working on the athenaPractice and athenaFlow products. In this role, she was responsible for delivering critical product releases to meet regulatory requirements, as well as the modernization of core product workflows.

Ms. Athrayil Kalathil is also part of the Women’s Leadership Forum at athenahealth and leads the Women in Technology (WIT) subcommittee at athenahealth in Bengaluru, where she has been instrumental in building a vibrant WIT community. Through workshops, discussion forums, fireside chats with women leaders, and more, Ms. Athrayil Kalathil focuses on building a strong community and culture in the workplace. She also helps promote women via mentorship through speed mentoring and networking sessions for women to interact with leaders from different career streams.

Luminary, Bela Labovitch, vice president, engineering at athenahealth

HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience, serve as a role model in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, and are a shining example of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize.

Ms. Labovitch is a passionate advocate for women’s development. She is a strong supporter of the Women’s Leadership Forum at athenahealth and an active sponsor of Girls Who Code, an athenaGives nonprofit partner and mentorship program focused on closing the gender gap in technology. She leads athenahealth’s Women in Technology program, which targets programming, support, and development of athenahealth’s female tech talent. Under her transformational leadership, the company has seen a meaningful improvement in the athenaCollector engineering organization. athenaCollector is athenahealth’s comprehensive revenue cycle and practice management service, which enables clients to maximize revenue, reduce administrative burden, and stay ahead of industry changes. Over the last year, Ms. Labovitch began leading athenahealth’s participation in industry standards efforts, such as Da Vinci, with the goal of improving healthcare efficiency for the benefit of all.

Additionally, the HBA honored athenahealth with an Ambassador “Impact” Award for its Employee Resource Group (ERG) initiative. The Impact Award celebrates the most outstanding organizational initiatives that were implemented by the Ambassador Programs in 2021. Specifically, HBA recognized athenahealth for its work to standardize its ERG programs. Led by Allyson Livingstone, executive director of diversity and inclusion at athenahealth, and Laura Jennings, manager of billing rules, a group of 30 athenahealth employees created an ERG playbook to standardize operations and governance across its ERGs. For more information, please visit HBA Announces 2022 HBA Ambassador Award Winners.

“We are proud of this recognition from HBA and congratulate Deepa and Bela for their accomplishments and work to support women in healthcare and technology,” said Bob Segert, chairman and chief executive officer of athenahealth. “We share HBA’s commitment to further the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare, and we look forward to continuing to make progress together.”

This year celebrates athenahealth’s 10th year of corporate partnership with the HBA. The collaboration has provided leadership development opportunities for women at all levels of their career, not only within athenahealth but also within participant communities through local HBA chapters. Over the last 10 years more than 500 athenahealth employees have been engaged in HBA programming. And over the last five years, 10 athenahealth leaders have received the Rising Star or Luminary awards.

The HBA will celebrate the work of the Rising Stars and Luminaries, as well other prominent honorees, at its 32nd annual HBA Woman of the Year event on May 10, 2022, in New York City.

For updates and more information on the HBA Awards, please visit https://www.hbanet.org/awards.

athenahealth creates innovative healthcare technology that connects clinicians, patients, payers, and partners in differentiated ways. Our electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access, driving better financial outcomes for our customers and enabling our provider customers to deliver better quality care. In everything we do, we’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com.

