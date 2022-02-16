athenahealth Executives to Lead Session on Combatting Physician Burnout at 2022 HIMSS Annual Health Conference & Exhibition

The discussion is one of nine TIGER designated HIMSS22 education sessions

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that chief medical officer Dr. Nele Jessel and vice president of research and editorial strategy Jessica Sweeney-Platt will co-present at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Fla., which runs from March 14-18.

On March 17 from 4-5 p.m. ET, Dr. Jessel and Ms. Sweeney-Platt will co-present an educational session on workforce development entitled “How the C-Suite and Physicians Can Team Up to Combat Burnout.” Attendees will hear from the two experts as they examine the factors that lead to physician burnout and discuss how executive leaders can better support physicians. While burnout became more widespread across many professions over the past two years, physicians have experienced some of the highest burnout rates. In addition to a global pandemic, they have also faced increasing change in technology, regulations, and care settings.

The session is one of nine Technology Informatics Guiding Education Reform (TIGER) designated HIMSS22 education sessions. The TIGER initiative from HIMSS provides the global health workforce with innovative informatics/eHealth tools and resources to transform health for all, according to HIMSS.

Dr. Jessel and Ms. Sweeney-Platt will engage attendees in an essential conversation about embracing the evolving healthcare ecosystem and jointly:

Explore how resistance to change can contribute to burnout and options to mitigate that effect

Examine the role that technology and information overload plays in burnout

Discuss how technology can alleviate both administrative and cognitive burden

Board certified in Pediatrics and Clinical Informatics, Dr. Jessel has been a practicing physician for 20 years with extensive experience implementing and optimizing healthcare technology in small practice and enterprise settings. Dr. Jessel will share her firsthand experience tackling cognitive overload, as well as her vision for how technology can be better utilized to help alleviate physician challenges.

Ms. Sweeney-Platt has spoken in front of numerous audiences of all sizes on five continents. Her passion is using stories from her more than 20 years of experience to help practices and providers realize the extraordinary value that data-driven insights can bring to their organizations.

At this leading global health conference, Dr. Jessel and Ms. Sweeney-Pratt will join thousands of health IT professionals, clinicians, CIOs and senior executives, government officials, innovators, providers, consultants, and vendors from around the world to connect for education, innovation, and collaboration.

