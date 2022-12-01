<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Ateliere Expands Its UK Sales and Service With the Appointment of Tier One Media Reseller Boxer Systems

Boxer Systems helps customers build next generation media supply chain in the cloud with Ateliere; SaaS provides fast deployment, immense scalability and reduces cloud video storage footprint by 70% and more

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading developer of media supply chain solutions, today announced that it has appointed Boxer Systems, a full service UK sales and service consultancy, as the exclusive Ateliere reseller for the UK market. Boxer Systems, which has been serving the UK broadcast, film, post-production, ProAV and corporate media verticals for more than three decades, is known for its exceptional customer sales and service experience. Customers of Boxer Systems include Arqiva, BBC, Discovery, ITN, ITV, Technicolor and Thomson Reuters. The addition of Ateliere media supply chain solutions to the list of high-performance media products represented completes the Boxer Systems offering, enabling customers to move from legacy media asset management systems to Ateliere’s modern, scalable cloud-native media supply chain platform.

“For many customers seeking to monetise content or streamline operations, it’s the right time for a cloud-based SaaS model to simplify packaging and delivery of content to an increasing number of diverse end points, whilst remaining scalable and flexible as their needs change,” comments Marc Risby, Managing Director and CTO, Boxer Systems. “Ateliere has proven experience across storage and title management, mastering and distribution, which will bring immediate benefit to our customers.”

The Ateliere offering aligns with Boxer Systems’ values in representing solutions that make long-term sense for UK customers, especially as cloud-native media solutions become more prevalent and in demand. To support the growing demand, the retailer has expanded their direct sales, solutions engineering and technical support resources. Well versed in cloud migration and file-based workflows, the expanded Boxer Systems team is positioned to help customers build next generation supply chain media workflows with cloud-native Ateliere solutions.

“Boxer Systems leads with customer enablement and success, making them one of the most trusted, well-respected, sales retailers in the UK market,” states Eric Carson, Chief Revenue Officer, Ateliere. “Their extensive experience will be key in helping media companies, both at a commercial and solutions engineering level, migrate legacy workflows to the cloud with Ateliere’s contemporary media supply solutions.”

For more information on Ateliere solutions, visit www.ateliere.com. For Boxer Systems, visit https://www.boxer.co.uk/.

