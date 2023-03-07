At APEC 2023, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Display and Demo its Industry-Leading Power Management Solutions

Meet with AOS to see how their latest 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform sets a new standard in switching performance designed to elevate automotive and industrial application capabilities

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, will exhibit its industry-leading 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform for industrial and automotive applications and its complete line of advanced power management solutions at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC).

Booth highlights-

High Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs: AOS helps designers achieve efficiency and density goals while satisfying budget goals with its industry-leading aMOS5™ 600V to 700V Super Junction MOSFETs. Featuring Fast Switching, Robust UIS/Body Diode, and Ease-of-Use, these state-of-the-art MOSFETs meet the latest Server, Telecom Rectifier, Solar Inverter, EV Charger, Gaming, PC, and Universal Charging/PD design requirements.

Hot Swap MOSFETs: The highly robust and durable new AONS30300 30V MOSFET delivers enhanced SOA capability for hot swap applications.

XSPairFET™ DFN 5×6: Ideal for synchronous buck converters and designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology, the AONX38168 XSPairFET™ features low inductance that helps reduce switch node ringing. These high-efficiency MOSFETs provide higher power density than other competitive products making them excellent solutions for server and telecommunication market applications.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs: AOS has expanded its SiC MOSFET portfolio with new 650V / 750V / 1200V SiC MOSFETs for industrial and automotive applications. These new 650V/750V MOSFETs are AEC-Q100 automotive qualified and deliver industry-leading RDS(ON) ranges from 15mohm to 500mohm.

IMVP Multiphase Controller: The AOZ71026QI is a high-performance low quiescent power (Pq) digital multiphase controller designed in compliance with Intel® IMVP8, 9, and 9.1/9.2 platform specifications. Combined with AOS’s benchmark DrMOS and SPS power stages, it provides a complete power solution for Intel® Alder Lake and Raptor Lake Notebook, Desktop and IPC platforms.

Type C USB EPR Protected Load Switches: The AOZ13937DI (sink) and AOZ15333DI (source) are a powerful duo of protection switches to allow simple, efficient and safe implementations of USB Type-C PD3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) up to 140W. With the ability to withstand up to +39V on VBUS, the new sink and source switches deliver the safety margin required by our customers to build 28V Type C PD in their systems.

Where: APEC 2023, Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center



When: March 20 – 22, 2023



Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Booth #810

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, Gate Drivers, SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’s portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

