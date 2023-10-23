At AES 2023, Taqtile Previews Spatial Computing Work-Instruction Platform on HTC VIVE XR Elite

Taqtile to Leverage Color Passthrough Capabilities of Headset in Manifest Demonstration at HTC VIVE Booth

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Taqtile, Inc., will demonstrate key aspects of its industry-leading work-instruction platform, Manifest®, at this year’s Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES). The company’s spatial-computing platform will be demonstrated in HTC VIVE booth 35, showcasing the utility and benefits of Manifest when combined with the high-resolution, color passthrough video capabilities of the VIVE XR Elite headset.





A demonstration version of Manifest will be used to complete industrial tasks on the HTC VIVE headset, illustrating technical capabilities such as communication of complex job procedures, training, and fault tracking. Taqtile will utilize the passthrough video capabilities of the VIVE XR Elite, enabling users to view Augmented Reality (AR) enabled content while working with real-world equipment.

“The HTC VIVE XR Elite includes some great innovations our customers will appreciate, such as the compact size and swappable battery,” stated John Tomizuka, CTO of Taqtile, the leader in spatial computing technologies and AR-based work-instruction solutions. “We’re looking forward to continuing our collaboration with HTC VIVE to fully leverage the technical advantages of our Manifest software and their headset.”

Manifest is engineered to support a growing number of devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs) like the VIVE XR Elite, as well as tablets such as the iPad, and other mobile tools. Customers can use a variety of devices and form factors to access step-by-step work instructions, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge.

“Taqtile’s advanced Manifest AR platform is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of the capabilities of our XR Elite headset,” said Dan O’Brien, GM of Americas at HTC VIVE. “Industrial companies with deskless workers need solutions to onboard new employees and enhance workflow in a productive and safe way. The combination of Taqtile’s Manifest and VIVE XR Elite offers a powerful solution for these customers.”

Taqtile will also demonstrate its free Manifest Maker app at AES, designed to capture the undocumented knowledge of experts, and quickly and easily create digital, step-by-step work instructions. Designed for use on the iPad, Manifest Maker improves how manufacturers, defense organizations, and other industrial businesses capture undocumented knowledge from its staff and share that information with other deskless workers on devices such as the HTC VIVE XR Elite. Taqtile recently updated Maker to allow users to access a customer’s library of existing assets, such as schematics and manuals, as well as the ability to manage larger sets of videos.

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com.

