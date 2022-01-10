Home Business Wire AstroNova to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January...
AstroNova to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 14, 2022

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, January 14, 2022. Management also will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. Conference participants can email ALOT@investorrelations.com to schedule a meeting.

The presentation will be available live via webcast on AstroNova’s investor relations website at investors.astronovainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About AstroNova, Inc.

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Company’s Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of label and direct-to-package printing hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products’ appearance. Supported by AstroNova’s customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, “total solution” approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit. This segment designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world’s aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit, the cabin, and so much more. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 

Scott Solomon

Senior Vice President

Sharon Merrill Associates

(617) 542-5300

ALOT@investorrelations.com

 

