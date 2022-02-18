Home Business Wire Astronics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Astronics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 493-6784

Webcast: www.astronics.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, March 9, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13726346. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at www.astronics.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Contacts

For more information:

Company

David C. Burney, CFO

Astronics Corporation

T: 716.805.1599 x 159

david.burney@astronics.com

Investors

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

T: 716.843.3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

