Astra to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5th, 2022

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Astra will host a webcast at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to discuss the results.

The news release containing the financial results with a link to the live webcast and the webcast replay will be accessible at Astra’s Investor Relations website (https://investor.astra.com/investor-relations).

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Today, Astra offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world. Astra delivered its first commercial payload into earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

