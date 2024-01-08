ästhetik skincare Enhances its Online Presence with New Website

Florida-based skincare brand debuts new e-commerce experience to serve customers across the U.S.

PUNTA GORDA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ästhetik skincare, a Florida-based clean skincare brand, announces the launch of its new e-commerce site, www.asthetikskincare.com. The new site offers an enhanced browsing and shopping experience for customers looking to maintain or upgrade their skincare routine. The clean, easy-to-navigate design echoes the brand’s product design and allows customers to find the products they need simply and effortlessly.





“The skincare market today is a crowded space, with brands vying for market share but not always delivering an optimal web and e-commerce experience,” says Alexis Pfropper, owner and founder of ästhetik skincare. “Recent data noted that e-commerce is expected to be a predominant sales channel in the skincare and beauty industry over the next several years. We want to give new and returning customers the best online experience possible. Our new website makes it so easy for them to find out what products work best through our interactive skincare quiz, as well as easily browse products by category or collection.”

The new website offers a more fluid customer journey, with intuitive navigation that allows customers to find products based on product type or skincare concern. The interactive skincare quiz identifies a customer’s ideal ästhetik skincare products based on their responses to a series of simple questions about their skin and concerns. Customers also can easily add 3 free samples to every order, allowing them to try the full range of ästhetik skincare products.

“Including features like the skincare quiz was very important to me as we created this website,” adds Pfropper. “Finding the right skincare is such a personal journey, and I want customers to feel like they are always getting that personalized experience when shopping from the comfort of home. I also want everyone to have the ability to test out new products, as they may find another product or line works better for them as their skin changes over time. I am truly excited to bring this new e-commerce experience to life and share the ästhetik skincare mission with more people.”

ästhetik skincare is a Florida-based brand created by 30 under 30 sensation Alexis Pfropper, a skilled esthetician and entrepreneur. Pfropper, frustrated by the current skincare landscape, developed her product line out of her Punta Gorda spa, using effective, clean ingredients backed by the science of pure skin™. ästhetik skincare products are made with plant-based ingredients and never tested on animals. The company is also fully women-owned and operated and uses renewable, sustainable and recyclable packaging and ingredients.

Visit the new e-commerce experience at www.asthetikskincare.com.

About ästhetik skincare

