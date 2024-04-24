ASTERRA launches first ever API for commercial L-band SAR analytics

New API has multiplier effect by opening L-band SAR analytics to Earth Observation and GIS-based ecosystem

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, ASTERRA launched their new application programming interface (API), which unlocks the vast potential of SAR analytics to possible applications through partner collaboration. ASTERRA is the only commercial L-band SAR analytics technology to open an API to collaborate with Earth observation and GIS-based partners, creating a multiplier effect within the ultimate solution.





“With the launch of our API, ASTERRA insights are now open to work with Earth observation partners,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “ASTERRA understands the universal benefits of having a platform that is open and the value of cooperation with other companies for the benefit of users and the industry. ASTERRA’s API implementation creates an open garden environment that supports integration with countless applications, in a variety of markets.”

The ASTERRA API is the first of its kind because it offers insights and not raw data, it can be easily integrated with other Earth observation platforms, and it’s an L-band SAR based solution.

ASTERRA’s API will launch first on marketplaces. Since marketplaces serve as hubs connecting satellite operators, data providers, and end-users such as researchers, government agencies, businesses, and individuals, many new users will now have easy and open access to commercial L-band SAR analytics.

This API completes ASTERRA’s SaaS offering and capabilities. The ASTERRA API was developed in cooperation and through collaboration with Earth observation and GIS-based partners. Conversations are still ongoing as additional collaborations develop. The ASTERRA API will be featured at the United States Geospatial Intelligence (USGIF) GEOINT conference in Denver in May.

About ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, levees, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Apertureical focus Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s API and proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

Contacts

Alexa Hess



BPR International



Alexa@bpr.international

+17406242893