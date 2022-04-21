Astera Labs to Welcome Mayor of Markham at Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New R&D Design Center in Greater Toronto

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs Inc.:

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 26 at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

WHERE:

Astera Labs Research & Development Design Center



1380 Rodick Rd



Markham, ON – L3R 4G5



Canada

WHO:

Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham

Sanjay Gajendra, Founder and Chief Business Officer, Astera Labs

Kush Saxena, Vice President of Human Resources, Astera Labs

Sagar Satish, Senior Director and Site Leader, Astera Labs Canada

What:

Astera Labs welcomes the Mayor of Markham to hail the grand opening of its new Research & Development Design Center in the Greater Toronto Area.

As Astera Labs’ first design center outside of Silicon Valley, the new Canadian office will boost product development cycles and serve as an end-to-end design center with a fully functional lab for technology and product development. As a rapidly growing semiconductor startup, Astera Labs’ decision to expand into Markham is an indication of the region’s rich engineering talent pool and innovative technology ecosystem.

The office currently has 10 full-time employees with plans to more than double its workforce by the end of 2022. To view open positions and apply, visit www.AsteraLabs.com/Careers.

The ribbon cutting and photo opportunity with the Mayor and Astera Labs Executives will be held outdoors. Below is an overview of the event agenda:

Event Schedule Reception 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. EDT Ribbon Cutting / Photo Op 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EDT Refreshments / Media Q&A 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT

For onsite assistance, contact Sagar Satish at Sagar.Satish@AsteraLabs.com.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc., a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, is a leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions for data-centric systems throughout the data center. The company’s product portfolio includes system-aware semiconductor integrated circuits, boards, and services to enable robust CXL, PCIe, and Ethernet connectivity. For more information about Astera Labs, including open positions, visit www.AsteraLabs.com.

