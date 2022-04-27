Astera Labs Opens New R&D Design Center to Accelerate Product Development by Tapping into Greater Toronto’s Rich Engineering Talent Base

Mayor of Markham joins Astera Labs to mark the grand opening of new world-class design center developing intelligent connectivity solutions for Machine Learning and AI infrastructure.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, today announced the grand opening of its new Research and Development Design Center in Greater Toronto to accelerate product development cycles and grow the company’s engineering talent and capabilities. The new office will serve as an end-to-end design center for silicon technology and product development for Machine Learning and AI infrastructure.





“We’re thrilled to officially open our new R&D Design Center in the Toronto Area and expand Astera Labs’ engineering workforce to support our rapid transition from a successful start-up to a mature global company,” said Sanjay Gajendra, chief business officer, Astera Labs. “We thank Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti for participating in our ribbon cutting ceremony to mark this momentous occasion and look forward to harnessing the region’s rich engineering talent that will shape the future of intelligent connectivity solutions.”

Astera Labs selected the York Region – Canada’s second largest technology hub – to tap into one of the fastest growing tech talent markets in North America. Astera Labs has already hired more than 10 employees for the Toronto design center and is actively hiring across multiple engineering disciplines to support end-to-end product development at the site.

“The City welcomes Astera Labs’ first Research and Development Centre outside of the US’ Silicon Valley to Markham’s innovation corridor – Canada’s second largest tech cluster,” said Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of Markham. “Astera Labs’ investment in technology and product development in the semiconductor vertical is vital to our local economy as it draws on the City’s diverse and dense talent base. We look forward to Astera Labs’ many successes.”

“We are thankful to the York Region and the City of Markham for their warm welcome and support as we continue to expand and make our mark in Canada,” said Sagar Satish, senior director and site leader, Astera Labs, Canada.

The new Canadian R&D Design Center augments Astera Labs’ global footprint, which includes headquarters in Santa Clara, California and offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen, China and in Taipei, Taiwan. To view open positions and apply, visit www.AsteraLabs.com/Careers/.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc., headquartered in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley, is a leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions for data-centric systems throughout the data center. The company’s product portfolio includes system-aware semiconductor integrated circuits, boards, and services to enable robust and intelligent CXL, PCIe, and Ethernet connectivity. For more information about Astera Labs including open positions, visit www.AsteraLabs.com.

