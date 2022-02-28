ASTELLA and ASTRI Collaborate with 5G Industry Leaders to Showcase New 5G Integrated Small Cells at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astella Technologies Limited (ASTELLA), Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of integrated small cells at the Mobile World Congress 2022, being held in Barcelona from 28 February to 3 March 2022.

The demonstration leverages key building blocks from a growing partner ecosystem which consists of:

NXP® Semiconductors’ integrated small cell hardware platform featuring the company’s Layerscape® Access LA1200 family of programmable baseband processors, along with its high-performance Arm®-based multicore communications processing platform (LX2160).

Metanoia’s 5G RF Sub-6GHz RFIC (the MT3812) and each RFIC supports 2T2R and 100MHz system bandwidth.

ASTELLA 5G Software for integrated small cells consisting of high-performance high PHY and low PHY software with Digital Front-End (DFE) and is powered by ASTRI 5G technologies.

Capgemini Engineering commercial 5G Layer2/Layer3 protocol stack.

ASTRI’s high performance 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and 5G Core.

The 5G integrated small cell is configured as a 4T4R 100MHz system bandwidth solution and is attached with a commercial terminal running live data streaming traffic achieving over 1Gbps end-to-end throughput.

ASTELLA 5G integrated small cells support both indoor and outdoor deployments as well as FR1 and FR2 frequency bands. Integrated with 5G Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and 5G Core from ASTRI, ASTELLA 5G solutions are highly cost competitive for new 5G use cases such as industrial internet of things (IoT), NR Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), 5G mission critical applications etc.

Dr Eric Tsang, CEO of Astella Technologies Limited, said, “ASTELLA is pleased to continue its long standing collaboration with all the 5G industry leaders to offer commercial ready, competitive and high performance 5G solutions. Our proven expertise in the wireless communication systems and wireless baseband technologies could accelerate our partners to have quick time to market 5G solutions.”

Dr Justin Chuang, VP of Communications Technologies of ASTRI, said, “ASTRI has participated in MWC Barcelona for about 10 years continuously to promote technologies with our partners and connect with the world for collaboration. This year, we are delighted to join hands with our partners Astella, Capgemini Engineering, Metanoia and NXP to showcase integrated and commercial ready 5G O-RAN small cell solution, together with ASTRI’s 5G MEC and 5G Core solution. We will work closely with eco-system partners to accelerate the commercialization of 5G technologies and enable a wider range of emerging applications such as smart cities, industrial IoT, C-V2X, AR/VR etc.”

ASTELLA will demonstrate the live end-to-end system of the 5G integrated small cells in the MWC event. Please email us at events@astellatech.com to schedule physical or virtual meetings or connect with us online through the MWC networking system.

About ASTELLA

ASTELLA is a new 5G technology company founded in Hong Kong in 2022 supporting the O-RAN ecosystems. The team is established by the alumni from ASTRI with over 15 years’ experience on wireless communication systems and intelligent solutions. ASTELLA is located in the Hong Kong Science Park in the Everbright Limited Hong Kong Innovation Centre. For more information about ASTELLA, please visit www.astellatech.com.

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong’s competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI’s core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions: AI and Big Data Analytics; Communications; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated Circuits and Systems; and IoT and Sensors. It is applied across five core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

Over the years, ASTRI has nurtured a pool of research, I&T talents and received numerous international awards for its pioneering innovations as well as outstanding business and community contributions. As of 2020/21, ASTRI has transferred almost 800 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 900 patents in the Mainland, the US, and other countries. For more information about ASTRI, please visit www.astri.org.

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia Communications, established in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor and software solutions for wireline Broadband and more recently for the 5G markets, like Radio Unit (RU), Small Cells, CPE, etc… For more information about Metanoia, please visit www.metanoia-comm.com.

