Astadia Announces The Astadia FastTrack Platform for COBOL-to-COBOL Refactoring

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astadia is excited to announce The Astadia FastTrack platform for COBOL-to-COBOL refactoring. Based on a recent uptick in market demand to migrate mainframe applications while remaining in COBOL, the Astadia COBOL to COBOL refactoring solution enables clients to migrate mainframe applications to distributed and cloud platforms without any dependencies on emulation technologies or their legacy environment. It also supports deployments leveraging native cloud containers.

The Astadia FastTrack COBOL solution is a fully automated software refactoring platform that provides a complete mainframe-to-cloud migration approach, which can reduce the duration of a typical transformation project significantly and at less cost.

The Astadia FastTrack COBOL solution will help enterprises accelerate and standardize mainframe migration projects while reducing costs, timeframes, and associated risks. By refactoring mainframe applications, organizations can save up to 80% on operating costs, resolve the diminishing COBOL skills issue, integrate legacy business functions and data with cloud-native applications, gain agility and shorten time to market.

Astadia’s COBOL to COBOL refactoring solution enables businesses to:

  • Migrate mainframe applications to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes.
  • Remain in COBOL, without any emulation.
  • Dramatically reduce mainframe operating costs.

“Astadia is the only vendor that can refactor COBOL programs to Java, C# and modern COBOL all in the same timeframes and price points,” said Scott G. Silk, Astadia Chairman and CEO. “This is market disruptive because for the first time, customers can refactor COBOL to the modern language or their choice, faster and more cost effectively than a traditional COBOL to COBOL lift and shift.”

To learn more, visit https://www.astadia.com/technologies/cobol-migrations

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and ability to automate complex migrations, as well as testing at scale. Learn more at www.astadia.com.

Contacts

Wilson Rains, Chief Revenue Officer, Wilson.Rains@astadia.com, +1.877.727.8234

