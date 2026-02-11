AST SpaceMobile Successfully Completes Unfolding of BlueBird 6, the Largest Commercial Communications Array Antenna Ever Deployed in Low Earth Orbit

BlueBird 6 is the largest ever commercial communications array deployed in low Earth orbit, designed to support cellular broadband peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASTS #AST--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government applications, today announced the successful unfolding of its next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite.

BlueBird 6 features the largest commercial communications array antenna ever deployed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Spanning approximately 2,400 square feet, the satellite is engineered to support peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps with plans to deliver up to ten times the bandwidth capacity of the BlueBird 1-5 series. The aperture enables full 4G and 5G cellular broadband services, including voice, data, and video to standard, unmodified smartphones everywhere. The company is on track to launch 45–60 satellites by the end of 2026, with launches planned every one or two months on average.

The performance of BlueBird 6 is driven by several major breakthroughs in space-based architecture. The massive antenna array significantly allows the satellite to reliably transmit and receive signals from standard handheld devices. Furthermore, the large aperture enables highly precise beamforming, creating narrower, more focused coverage areas. This precision minimizes interference, maximizes network capacity, and ensures consistent, high-quality user experience for cellular broadband services, including voice, data, and video.

" BlueBird 6 is the result of specialized American manufacturing combined with world-class engineering ingenuity," said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. " We are not just building satellites; we built a new way to manufacture innovative space technology at scale, and we have cultivated a highly skilled workforce capable of operating at the frontier of aerospace and telecommunications. These teams are contributing directly to developing unprecedented capabilities that will change how the world connects in a market we invented. We have developed a unique design and a proprietary process, and we are building the future of connectivity right here at home."

This milestone represents years of innovation and proprietary engineering, supported by more than 3,800 patent and patent pending claims, and is yet another step in the Company’s execution of its commercial roadmap, validating its differentiated, vertically integrated manufacturing and technology platform.

The company operates nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations facilities and employs a workforce of nearly 1,800 people. The company is 95% vertically integrated, maintaining strict United States control over the manufacturing process.

AST SpaceMobile has agreements with over 50 mobile network operators globally with nearly 3 billion subscribers combined and strategic partnerships with AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Google, American Tower, Bell and stc Group.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today’s nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

