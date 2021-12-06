AST SpaceMobile Provides Update on BlueWalker 3 Launch Timing

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #5G—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today provided updated timing for the launch of its next satellite, BlueWalker 3.

As discussed on the recent Third Quarter 2021 Business Update call and disclosed in its third quarter Form 10-Q, AST SpaceMobile had been evaluating whether to rebook the launch of BlueWalker 3, to target a new launch within months of the prior launch window of March 1, 2022 to April 30, 2022.

On November 30th, in accordance with the terms of the Launch Services Agreement, AST SpaceMobile submitted a rebooking notice for a revised launch window targeting Summer 2022. The ultimate launch timing is subject to mutual agreement and coordination with the launch services provider. The purpose for the rebooking of the BlueWalker 3 launch is to provide additional time for assembly, testing and final launch preparation.

AST SpaceMobile Founder, Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan, said: “Our technology development is on track and we have made significant progress on our BlueWalker 3 satellite, with a truly global effort from over 500 team members. BW3 is a 693-square-foot phased array designed to communicate directly with unmodified mobile phones from low Earth orbit, solving a huge gap in today’s communications networks. We believe the updated launch window provides important and needed additional prep time to ensure a successful satellite launch.”

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

