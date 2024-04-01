AST SpaceMobile Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #mobile—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, and designed for both commercial and government applications, is providing its business update for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





“It has been a busy and exciting start to 2024 for AST SpaceMobile, with new partners joining our mission, manufacturing ramping, and commercialization approaching,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “With a clear vision and a strong foundation, AST SpaceMobile is well-positioned to lead the charge in bridging the digital divide.”

Business Update

Key Investments and Commercial Agreements With AT&T, Google, Vodafone and the United States Government Milestone strategic financing is a vote of confidence in AST’s tech and business model Fixed-firm-price contract award announced with the United States Government through a prime contractor, expected to produce initial revenue in Q1 2024 Necessary funding on-hand to execute near-term strategic plan for the launch of five 700 sq. ft. Block 1 BlueBird satellites and first next generation 2,400 sq. ft. Block 2 BlueBird satellite, which will surpass Block 1 BlueBird satellites as the largest commercial phased array in low Earth orbit Continue to advance discussions with additional strategic partners, following the blueprint of strategic investments alongside commercial payments

FCC Approves Framework for the Use of Terrestrial Spectrum for SpaceMobile (Direct-to-Device) Potential to unlock 200+ MHz of terrestrial low band spectrum for satellite direct-to-device use FCC voted 5-0 on March 14 to approve the Supplemental Coverage from Space NPRM draft rules published in February Should facilitate AST’s FCC application to provide commercial services in the US We anticipate many regulatory entities globally will follow the new US regulatory regime Simplifies overall application process by making standard rules which cover the majority of AST’s application

Production, Assembly and Testing Capabilities Now Fully Operational at Texas Facilities Continue to ramp production capability of microns, the building blocks of our Block 1 and Block 2 satellites Production of five 700 sq. ft. Block 1 BlueBird satellites was impacted by two suppliers, leading to delays in integration and testing; In order to accelerate production of our next satellites and reduce dependency on these suppliers, we acquired a non-exclusive and worldwide license to manufacture one of the subsystems, and replaced the supplier of the other subsystem with a new supplier with whom we have completed a new design and now own the IP We will now be able to manufacture in-house or through third-parties using our own IP approximately 95% of all satellite subsystems for our next generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites

Orbital Launch Updates Provide Near-Term Timeline Five 700 sq. ft. Block 1 BlueBird Satellites expected to be transported from our assembly facilities to the launch site between July and August of 2024 Secured launch contract for first 2,400 sq. ft next generation Block 2 BlueBird satellite, with a contractual launch window from December 2024 to March 2025

Custom ASIC Enters Tape-Out Phase With TSMC, Planned to Enable Up To 120 Mbps Peak Data Rates on 40 MHz Spectrum Channels and Processing Bandwidth of Up To 10,000 MHz Per Satellite Novel, custom and low-power architecture developed to enable up to a tenfold improvement in processing bandwidth on each next generation 2,400 sq. ft. Block 2 BlueBird satellite Represents a competitive advantage developed over four years, equivalent to an estimated 150 man-years, with approximately $45.0 million of development

Progressing Non-Dilutive Quasi-Governmental Funding Sources With Non-Binding Letters of Interest from Three Institutions Framework for accessing significant long-term, lower-cost non-dilutive capital



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, we had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand of $88.1 million. We ended the first quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $210.8 million. We have additional liquidity of $51.5 million in gross proceeds available to draw under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, subject to certain conditions and approvals

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $60.9 million, including $22.3 million of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. This represents an increase of $1.9 million as compared to $59.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, due to a $0.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, a $0.5 million increase in engineering services costs, and a $1.4 million increase in research and development costs offset by a $0.5 million decrease in general and administrative costs

Total operating expenses increased by $69.5 million to $222.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $152.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022

Total Adjusted operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $38.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to $37.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, due to a $1.4 million increase in research and development costs and a $0.5 million increase in Adjusted engineering services costs offset by a $0.6 million decrease in Adjusted general and administrative costs (1)

As of December 31, 2023, we have incurred approximately $299.7 million of gross capitalized property and equipment costs and accumulated depreciation and amortization of $61.2 million. The capitalized costs include costs of our BlueWalker 3 satellite, assembly and integration facilities including assembly and test equipment, satellite materials, advance launch payments and ground antennas

(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses to Total operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs to Engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs to General and administrative costs in the tables accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. These non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

AST SpaceMobile will hold a quarterly business update conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, April 1, 2024. The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events page of AST SpaceMobile’s Investor Relations website at https://ast-science.com/investors/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 1 Bluebird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors incorporated by reference into AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,622 $ 238,588 Restricted cash 2,475 668 Prepaid expenses 4,591 4,100 Other current assets 14,194 24,954 Total current assets 106,882 268,310 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 238,478 145,989 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,221 7,671 Other non-current assets 2,311 16,402 TOTAL ASSETS $ 360,892 $ 438,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 20,575 13,929 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,926 12,903 Current operating lease liabilities 1,468 722 Current portion of long-term debt, net 252 242 Total current liabilities 46,221 27,796 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liabilities 29,960 38,946 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,900 7,046 Long-term debt, net 59,252 4,758 Total liabilities 147,333 78,546 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 90,161,309 and 71,819,926 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 9 7 Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,041,757 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 5 5 Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 288,404 235,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 227 229 Accumulated deficit (189,662 ) (102,101 ) Noncontrolling interest 114,568 226,294 Total stockholders’ equity 213,559 359,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 360,892 $ 438,372

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ – $ 13,825 Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) – 6,714 Gross profit – 7,111 Operating expenses: Engineering services costs 78,811 54,212 General and administrative costs 41,601 48,332 Research and development costs 47,486 45,620 Depreciation and amortization 54,469 4,711 Total operating expenses 222,367 152,875 Other income (expense): Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 8,986 19,114 Interest income (expense), net 2,675 2,633 Other (expense) income, net (10,290 ) 21,521 Total other income (expense), net 1,371 43,268 Loss before income tax expense (220,996 ) (102,496 ) Income tax expense (1,681 ) (617 ) Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (222,677 ) (103,113 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (135,116 ) (71,473 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (87,561 ) $ (31,640 ) Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (1.07 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding Basic and diluted 81,824,122 54,437,073

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (222,677 ) $ (103,113 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (6 ) (295 ) Total other comprehensive loss (6 ) (295 ) Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (222,683 ) (103,408 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (135,120 ) (71,704 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (87,563 ) $ (31,704 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ – $ – Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) – – Gross profit – – Operating expenses: Engineering services costs 19,992 16,004 General and administrative costs 10,528 10,698 Research and development costs 10,766 14,651 Depreciation and amortization 19,592 1,254 Total operating expenses 60,878 42,607 Other (expense) income: Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (12,468 ) 17,445 Interest (expense) income, net (1,635 ) 1,612 Other expense, net (55 ) (1,669 ) Total other (expense) income, net (14,158 ) 17,388 Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (75,036 ) (25,219 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,088 ) 130 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (77,124 ) (25,089 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (45,198 ) (16,860 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,926 ) $ (8,229 ) Net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock Basic and diluted 90,008,459 60,799,275

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net income loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (77,124 ) $ (25,089 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments 520 1,570 Total other comprehensive loss 520 1,570 Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (76,604 ) (23,519 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (44,894 ) (15,789 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (31,710 ) $ (7,730 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (222,677 ) $ (103,113 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash



used in operating activities: Gain on sale of Nano – (24,542 ) Depreciation and amortization 54,469 4,711 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (8,986 ) (19,114 ) Loss on sale of Property and equipment 110 305 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,155 – Stock-based compensation 13,289 9,391 Issuance of common stock for commitment shares – 332 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: – Accounts receivable – (1,993 ) Inventory – (2,461 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,082 (24,588 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (149 ) 18,438 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities 48 40 Deferred revenue – 2,395 Other assets and liabilities 1,717 (16,265 ) Net cash used in operating activities (148,942 ) (156,464 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment and advance launch payments (118,807 ) (57,284 ) Proceeds from sale of Nano, net of cash deconsolidated and transaction costs – 25,932 Net cash used in investing activities (118,807 ) (31,352 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 63,500 230 Repayments of debt (242 ) – Payment for debt issuance costs (9,653 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 63,767 102,023 Issuance of equity under employee stock plan 225 73 Employee taxes paid for stock-based compensation awards (865 ) – Proceeds from warrant exercises – 14 Net cash provided by financing activities 116,732 102,340 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (142 ) 195 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (151,159 ) (85,281 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 239,256 324,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 88,097 $ 239,256 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 18,409 $ 4,926 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 6,739 1,129 Cash paid during the fiscal year for: Interest $ 3,243 $ 224 Income taxes, net 492 684

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Reported Stock-Based



Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 19,992 $ (1,475 ) $ 18,517 General and administrative costs 10,528 $ (1,219 ) 9,309 Research and development costs 10,766 10,766 Depreciation and amortization 19,592 19,592 Total operating expenses $ 60,878 $ (2,694 ) $ 58,184 Less: Depreciation and amortization (19,592 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 38,592

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 GAAP Reported Stock-Based



Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 19,523 $ (1,507 ) $ 18,016 General and administrative costs 10,995 (1,082 ) 9,913 Research and development costs 9,418 – 9,418 Depreciation and amortization 19,029 – 19,029 Total operating expenses $ 58,965 $ (2,589 ) $ 56,376 Less: Depreciation and amortization (19,029 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 37,347

Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are alternative financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance as a supplement to our most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted operating expense as Total operating expenses adjusted to exclude amounts of stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense and define Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs as engineering services costs and general and administrative costs adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses.

We believe Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs, and Adjusted general and administrative costs are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors.

