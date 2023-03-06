AST SpaceMobile Announces Teaming Agreement with Fairwinds Technologies

Companies to Explore Potential Opportunities to Jointly Market AST SpaceMobile’s Planned Services and Innovative Satellite Technologies to Military and Law Enforcement Agencies

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #mobile—AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced a teaming agreement with Fairwinds Technologies LLC to explore potential opportunities to jointly market AST SpaceMobile’s planned services and innovative satellite technologies to the military market.

Fairwinds develops innovative end-to-end communications solutions for the defense community and public sector agencies. Military forces have an operational need for high bandwidth, low latency and secure communications but often operate in areas without existing, trusted cellular coverage.

“Our space-based cellular broadband network is being designed to offer new capabilities, including potential applications for the Tactical Military Communications mission scope, which could offer a next-generation, resilient alternative to existing technologies,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile.

Fairwinds is a U.S. Government prime contractor with experience designing solutions for defense and civilian agencies worldwide and an approved vendor for various government contract vehicles.

“Focusing on next-generation and space-based communications technologies that address network resiliency, 4G/5G competitiveness and Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) is vital. AST SpaceMobile’s network is being designed to offer potential solutions for these needs,” said Tim Hillner, Chief Technology Officer of Fairwinds Technologies.

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The company has entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators, who collectively have over 2 billion mobile subscribers.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

About Fairwinds Technologies

Fairwinds Technologies designs and integrates communications, networking and information technology solutions to serve defense and civilian agencies around the world. Combining innovative products with specialized services, Fairwinds Technologies strives to meet critical needs, no matter the mission. Founded in 2016, Fairwinds Technologies is a small business. For more information, please visit fairwinds-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing and level of deployment of satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022.

The planned testing of the BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”) test satellite may not be completed due to a variety of factors, which could include loss of satellite connectivity, destruction of the satellite, or other communication failures, and even if completed as planned, the BW3 testing may indicate adjustments that are needed or modifications that must be made, any of which could result in additional costs, which could be material, and delays in commercializing our service. The production and launch of our BlueBird satellites may not be completed as currently contemplated due to a variety of factors, which could include results of BW3 testing, challenges in completing our assembly and production facility, launch difficulties, or supply chain shortages, any of which could result in additional costs or delays, which could be material. If there are delays or issues with our testing of BW3 or production and launch of BlueBird satellites, it may become more costly to raise capital, if we are able to do so at all.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors incorporated by reference into AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

AST SpaceMobile

Investor Contact:

Scott Wisniewski



investors@ast-science.com

Media Contact:

Brandyn Bissinger



press@ast-science.com

+1 866 845 6521

Fairwinds Technologies Contact:

Aimee Taylor



aimee.taylor@fairwinds-tech.com