AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Orange

Memorandum of Understanding Would Explore Opportunities to Extend AST SpaceMobile’s Planned Coverage to Orange Customers

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #5G—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Orange S.A. (“Orange”), one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators serving more than 220 million mobile customers across the globe.

The joint effort would examine the opportunity for Orange to test the SpaceMobile service in one African country, following AST SpaceMobile’s planned launch of BlueWalker 3, its test satellite with an aperture of 693 square feet that’s designed to communicate directly with cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies. It also paves the way for the two companies to discuss a potential agreement to serve Orange subscribers through AST SpaceMobile’s planned network of BlueBird satellites.

“ AST SpaceMobile seeks not only to fill cellular broadband coverage gaps for millions of existing subscribers, but also to extend mobile service to areas which currently have little to none at all,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer of AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected. Other partners in this effort include leading global wireless infrastructure companies such as Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone and American Tower.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning AST SpaceMobile’s expectations with respect to future performance and market size.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing and level of deployment of satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede memoranda of understanding, including, without limitation, the memorandum of understanding with Orange; (iii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the proxy statement, including those under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the business combination, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Definitive Proxy Statement relating to the business combination. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

AST SpaceMobile

Investor:

Scott Wisniewski

investors@ast-science.com

Media:

Brandyn Bissinger

press@ast-science.com



+1 866 845 6521