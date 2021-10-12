Home Business Wire AST Releases Version 4.0 of Advanced Test Automation Service
AST Releases Version 4.0 of Advanced Test Automation Service

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC, a leading provider of IT consulting and managed services, today announced version 4.0 of its advanced Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering. AST TaaS is powered by the unique and proprietary AST Autonomous Cloud Tester (ACT). The enhancements in the 4.0 release enable organizations to further accelerate their release, patch, and upgrade test cycles across the breadth of Oracle Cloud Applications.

Release 4.0 provides the following advanced features, included in each subscription to AST Testing-as-a-Service:

  • Streamlined Customer Onboarding: Fully secure and authenticated access to the TaaS portal to view subscription contracts and assign user level access.
  • Collaborative Test Plan & Schedule: View the scope of test scripts planned for upcoming cycles, including testing cadence and critical dates.
  • TaaS Project Status: View TaaS milestones, including script implementation, maintenance, and execution – all tracked in real time.
  • Test Execution Results Dashboard: View real-time test execution results, and easily switch between various cycles.
  • Test Execution Results Views: View results in List View or Detailed View.

Customers that currently subscribe to AST’s TaaS platform will be automatically upgraded to experience all the benefits of the 4.0 release.

“Release 4.0 of our advanced test automation service provides customers with the superior innovation and modern user experience they have come to expect from AST,” said Stephen Engel, Chief Revenue Office, AST. “This new release of Testing-as-a-Service introduces a secure self-service test management portal and ensures that customers have complete visibility and transparency into test cycle results. Complete audit traceability and 24/7 tracking of testing services and deliverables ensure that customers continue to get the most out of their cloud applications investments.”

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe.

Contacts

Melissa Sider

Phone: (888) AST-0002

Email: msider@astcorporation.com

