Assurely and Great American Insurance Group’s Executive Liability Division Begin Relationship Towards a New Era of Insurance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Working together in pursuit of innovating insurance for the better, the insurtech, Assurely, and the Executive Liability Division of Great American Insurance Group announced today an agreement to offer Directors and Officers Liability (D&O) insurance to private companies raising capital via technology platforms/portals and the internet; specifically, but not limited to, those leveraging the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act via Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). The TigerMark™ insurance program protects companies raising capital and the platforms that support them while also providing a powerful benefit for their investors.

The agreement between Assurely acting as managing general agent for Great American Insurance Group paves the way for a new definition of how insurance can protect the unique risks faced by parties raising funds on online portals. Supported by Great American, TigerMark thinks outside the box to generate trust and safety between issuers, investors, and platforms/portals.

“For the past two years, TigerMark has assisted in the safety of startups and businesses looking to raise capital over the internet. With today’s announcement, Great American has greatly expanded the program, which is further unlocking TigerMark’s invaluable benefits to internet and technology-based capital raising,” stated Assurely’s Co-Founder & Chief Insurance Officer, Ty Sagalow. “Companies and projects raising capital, their investors and the online platforms that support them all benefit from TigerMark.”

“We are excited to work with Assurely,” said Jane Kornesczuk, Divisional President, Great American Executive Liability Division. “They present a unique opportunity for us to participate in the rapidly expanding segment of small businesses that utilize technology-driven solutions for their capital raising and insurance purchasing needs.”

About Assurely



Assurely creates and distributes insurance products for changing industries and innovative companies. Created by prominent insurance leaders, Assurely’s accomplished team and technology are adept at building, providing, and executing precise, cost-effective insurance coverage for businesses and marketplaces, small and large. For more information about how Assurely is changing the insurance industry, visit www.assurely.com.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed December 3, 2021). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

Contacts

Rachel Stevenson

Assurely



rachel@assurely.com

Assurely.com