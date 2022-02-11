Assurant to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Insurance Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced it will participate in the virtual Bank of America Securities Insurance Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings will participate in a fireside chat with Grace Carter, Research Associate, Bank of America, beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The session will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.assurant.com. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 300 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

Contacts

Suzanne Shepherd



Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability



Phone: 201.788.4324



suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier



Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations



Phone: 914.204.2253



sean.moshier@assurant.com