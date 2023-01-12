<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

News Release on February 7, 2023; Live Audio Webcast on February 8, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant’s website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Keith W. Demmings, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, will review fourth quarter and full year 2022 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant’s website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

###

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Linda Recupero

Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Communications

201.519.9773

linda.recupero@assurant.com

Stacie Sherer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

917.420.0980

stacie.sherer@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Suzanne Shepherd

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

201.788.4324

suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier

Vice President, Investor Relations

914.204.2253

sean.moshier@assurant.com

Articoli correlati

Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after...
Continua a leggere

PatientFi Named to Built In’s 2023 Best Places To Work Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
PatientFi Earns Placement on Built In’s Best Places to Work List IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi, a point-of-sale technology platform offering patients...
Continua a leggere

Mouser-Sponsored Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing Team Kicks Off IMSA 2023 Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast

Business Wire