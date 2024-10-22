AssistantAI Debuts on StructuredWeb’s ChannelGPT Platform

StructuredWeb’s generative AI-powered AssistantAI automates and accelerates channel communications workflows on one intuitive, secure and collaborative tool

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StructuredWeb, the provider of the leading enterprise-grade through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform and the first to offer a Generative AI solution built specifically for the channel, announced today the launch of AssistantAI, an advanced new feature of its flagship AI platform, ChannelGPT. Rethinking and simplifying how vendors and partners collaborate, AssistantAI leverages the latest in generative AI technology to empower global vendors and their partners to streamline communications workflows, enabling faster, smarter, and more effective communications across the channel ecosystem.





“AssistantAI represents the next phase of innovation in channel communication,” said Daniel Nissan, founder & CEO of StructuredWeb. “By combining automation with AI-driven insights, we’re giving our users a tool that not only enhances productivity but also ensures that their messaging is precise, impactful, and tailored to their audience.”

AssistantAI allows users to seamlessly interact with critical business communications assets and marketing data through intuitive, natural language queries. Whether generating sales content or crafting a new product focused blog post, users can ask questions and receive accurate, actionable responses in real time. More than just answering queries, AssistantAI also suggests next steps through insightful calls to action, enhancing productivity by expediting decision-making. Additionally, it provides reliable sources for swift verification, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness—all within a secure environment that protects sensitive business information.

“AssistantAI is a significant addition to StructuredWeb’s ChannelGPT, providing a practical and powerful tool that enhances vendors’ and partners’ go-to-market collaboration,” said Larry Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics, a channel strategy and advisory firm. “With its AI-driven capabilities, AssistantAI will drive more efficient results by streamlining communication and accelerating marketing efforts across the channel ecosystem.”

Whether drafting emails, creating social media posts, or planning comprehensive marketing campaigns, AssistantAI is designed to streamline operations and improve content quality across industries and geographies. Key features of AssistantAI on StructuredWeb’s ChannelGPT platform includes the following:

Content Generation: AssistantAI automatically produces high-quality channel communications assets, including emails, website resources, social media copy, sales call scripts and more. It offers predefined templates and customizable instructions, ensuring each piece of content is tailored to the specific needs of the user.

Communication in Any Language: Users can effortlessly generate content in any language and also translate existing content, allowing vendors and partners to localize communications and engage effectively with global audiences.

Campaign Recommendations: AssistantAI provides campaign strategy suggestions based on the user’s inputs. This includes recommendations for target audiences, content types, and engagement tactics, saving time and ensuring marketing effectiveness.

Automated Content Planning: AssistantAI simplifies the process of planning marketing campaigns by generating strategies, recommending actions, and creating the necessary communications assets.

Product and Service Education: Vendors and partners can gain quick insights into products, services, and marketing strategies, enabling faster learning and decision-making.

Seamless Customization and Collaboration: Vendors can configure and manage AssistantAI for partners, enabling seamless collaboration. They can also create customized Assistants tailored to specific communication needs, enhancing engagement with partners and end customers.

Working in tandem with ChannelGPT’s comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools—including CreateAI, EditAI, TranslateAI, RecommendAI, and CampaignAI—AssistantAI significantly enhances efficiency and productivity across all stages of the channel communication funnel. This deep integration allows users to automate a wide range of marketing tasks, from content generation and editing to multilingual translations and campaign planning. With AssistantAI, users can create customized content, receive campaign recommendations, and execute marketing strategies with unparalleled speed and precision.

Nissan added, “we’re incredibly proud to introduce AssistantAI as the latest feature of ChanneIGPT. By adding AssistantAI to our suite of AI-powered channel communications solutions, we’ve created a hub where vendors and partners can easily interact and collaborate, resulting in faster decision-making, higher productivity, and more efficiency across the channel.”

StructuredWeb’s advanced AI platform, ChannelGPT, already automates many aspects of channel communication to boost productivity and effectiveness by orders of magnitude. The AI-powered platform enables vendors to accelerate partner demand, strengthen engagement, and drive revenue growth through industry-leading communication automation. Already trusted by some of the world’s most recognized brands, ChannelGPT is flexible and easy to use for organizations of all sizes to create, manage and distribute high-quality, customized communications assets across various industries, buyer personas and geographies.

For more information about AssistantAI on StructuredWeb’s ChannelGPT platform, visit https://info.structuredweb.com/assistantai-faq.

About StructuredWeb

StructuredWeb is the leading enterprise channel marketing automation platform, which includes the first channel-focused AI engine, ChannelGPT. For more than two decades, StructuredWeb has combined innovative technology with proven go-to-market strategies and world-class services to deliver a faster way to accelerate partner demand generation, strengthen partner engagement and fuel channel revenue growth.

