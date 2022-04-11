Assignar Drives Productivity in Construction Sector with Latest Innovations

New Product Enhancements from Construction Operations Leader to Equip Contractors to Meet Sector’s Growing Demands

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#construction–Assignar, the leading cloud-based construction operations platform provider, today announces the launch of its latest product innovations to further drive productivity, profitability and innovation for today’s self-perform general and subcontractors. The company designed these platform enhancements for the industry to meet and exceed its changing needs and demands.

“At Assignar, we’re constantly gathering feedback and ideas from our internal team, customers and the industry to ensure our product roadmap is aligned with the needs and objectives of today’s contractors – this is reflected in our latest product enhancements,” said Marcel Broekmaat, Chief Product Officer at Assignar. “We invested in these four innovations to drive the construction industry forward into a new age of digital transformation that helps teams adapt to changing needs and align resources across projects in real time.”

The latest enhancements from Assignar build on an already well-rounded suite of solutions. They make it simpler to use the platform from day one and enable teams to better monitor ongoing work and progress through easier data collection from the field.

Progress Tracking

This new capability gives contractors the ability to better understand site progress and supports productivity analysis, which helps optimize the use of resources and adjust them based on progress and budget. It enables users to enter a budgeted quantity for a work order and track progress against that quantity from the field.

Daily Log

The new Daily Log allows contractors to access their allocations, submit multiple timesheets for the day and track time for multiple breaks and assets. All from one easy-to-understand screen on their phones. It helps collect data from the field accurately, enabling workers to be paid correctly and subcontractors to bill their clients with precision. This will streamline the process of finding job information and completing time entries, allowing contractors to focus on their jobs.

Mobile Scheduling

With Mobile Scheduling, contractors can easily schedule workers and equipment from their phone while on the jobsite. This keeps contractors mobile as they are checking job progress and working from multiple sites. They can add and remove resources without having to call the office to request changes. With this new functionality Assignar provides support for the dynamic work environment that contractors operate in.

New Navigation

The platform’s new navigation follows the recommended workflow for Assignar, from managing equipment and employees, to allocating these resources to work order, to tracking time, quantities and compliance. It marks an important milestone in the company’s migration to a refreshed user experience.

