New Tool and Program for Coaches, Consultants and HR Professionals Provides Insight into Motivations Driving Behavior

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Australasia affiliate of Global Assessment Technologies LLC dba Assessments 24×7, a software as a service (SaaS) assessment technology leader specializing in a full range of scientifically validated tools, has launched the Motivators assessment and certification program, which provides perspective into human motivation in the workplace and other settings. Designed to help users understand personal values, belief systems, and priorities, the tool and certification is aimed at coaches, consultants, and HR/training professionals, equipping them to help clients improve self-awareness and strengthen personal and professional relationships.





“Research shows that self-awareness is a key trait among successful individuals,” said Gillian Blackman, master certified practitioner in DISC and Motivators of Assessments 24×7 Australasia and co-founder of Cross Check. “The Motivators assessment helps people and organizations gain insight into the motivations that drive behavior, aligning actions with values and improving decision-making. With the introduction of the certification program, we’re providing professionals with the tools to apply these insights effectively.”

The Motivators assessment complements the widely used DISC assessment, a globally recognized behavioral tool designed to enhance workplace communication and productivity. It focuses on “how” a person behaves by delving into the “why” behind actions. By highlighting the values and perspectives that shape decisions and behaviors, it offers individuals an understanding of the forces that guide their actions.

The Motivators certification program provides internationally recognized training that covers seven key motivator dimensions and their impact on behavior. Participants engage in a combination of instructor-led sessions and self-study to learn how to interpret assessment results and apply them in various contexts. The certification also teaches professionals how to integrate results with other assessments, such as DISC, for a more comprehensive understanding of individual and team dynamics. In addition, certified practitioners have access to other resources, including a materials library, discounted pricing, continuing education credits, complimentary assessments, and a listing in the International Directory of Practitioners.

About Assessments 24×7

Global Assessment Technologies LLC dba Assessments 24×7 is the global leader in assessment technology, powering millions of behavioral assessments worldwide. As the leading DISC provider specializing in a full range of scientifically validated tools, Assessments 24×7 offers a powerful platform designed for coaches, businesses, HR/training professionals, recruiters, and organizations. With an intuitive dashboard and an array of customization options, their proprietary platform can integrate with any software system to provide a seamless and cohesive user experience. Their core assessments are backed by the Assessment Standards Institute (ASI) with objective testing and reporting that meet standards set by the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For more information, visit assessments24x7.com.

About Cross Check

Established in 2006, Cross Check provides robust assessment technology, DISC and Motivators certifications, and tools to coaches, businesses, HR/training professionals, recruiters and organizations throughout its region. As a global affiliate of Assessments 24×7, it serves clients in more than a dozen countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Nauru, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands, Samoa, Tokelau, Tahiti and Easter Island. For more information, visit crosscheck.com.au.

