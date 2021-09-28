Home Business Wire Aspirion Unveils Complex Claims Business Intelligence Platform
Business Wire

Aspirion Unveils Complex Claims Business Intelligence Platform

di Business Wire

The BI platform fuels performance transparency and financial accountability through consistent and scalable client-vendor engagement.

COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MVA–Aspirion, the leader in technology-enabled healthcare complex claims management, announced the release of its secure business intelligence client platform, Aspirion Intelligence, that delivers 24/7 visibility into complex claims revenue cycle performance.

Aspirion Intelligence is a cloud-based business intelligence platform that provides real-time revenue cycle performance insights seamlessly to Aspirion’s provider clients. Its proprietary technology is built on Microsoft Power BI for intuitive analyses without the need for technical support.

With Aspirion Intelligence, Aspirion clients have immediate, real-time access to their complex claims volume, collections volume, and collection timeliness. Clients can explore their complex claims performance through tailored, user-controlled visualizations that go beyond the typical canned snapshot views traditionally used in revenue cycle management.

“Our corner of the revenue cycle management industry has traditionally viewed its efforts as services. At Aspirion we are thinking differently and evolving by meaningfully integrating technology into our client-focused service offerings. We invest heavily in structured data, machine learning, and business intelligence which allows us to deliver uncommon results,” said Jason Erdell, Aspirion CEO. “Aspirion Intelligence provides clients a real-time window into our efforts and places the power to view our performance in the hands of our hospital clients. We utilize claims data to continually improve our resolution paths that enhance revenue cycle performance for our clients.”

To learn more about Aspirion Intelligence, visit www.aspirion.com/about-us/.

About Aspirion

Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue from motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, the Veterans Administration and TRICARE as well as out-of-state Medicaid, Medicaid eligibility, underpayments, and denials. Aspirion’s experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure that providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that providers, hospitals, and their staff can focus on patient care.

Contacts

Erin Haynie

Senior Director, Marketing

(706) 256-5203

Erin.haynie@aspirion.com

Articoli correlati

Veteran Healthcare Executive, Chris Powell, Joins THINKMD as CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company expands leadership team to prepare for growth BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THINKMD, a Vermont-based healthcare technology company has appointed Chris Powell...
Continua a leggere

CAES Provides RF Assemblies for L3Harris F-16 Viper Shield EW Suite

Business Wire Business Wire -
- New all digital electronic shield provides U.S. warfighters and its allies with cutting-edge countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats. ARLINGTON,...
Continua a leggere

Qumu Adds Moderated Question and Answer Widget for More Engagement Before, During and After Live Video Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced the availability of a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
email security pixabay

Zyxel presenta la nuova soluzione Cloud Mail Security

Cloud