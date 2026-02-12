Aspia Space Partners With Stelia to Advance AI Architecture for Global-Scale Land Intelligence

Enabling faster, trusted, decision-ready intelligence from innovative data products

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspia Space has selected Stelia, an applied AI platform company, as a strategic technology partner to advance the architecture underpinning its Earth Observation-derived data products. This will accelerate the transformation of raw satellite data into business-ready land intelligence for industries such as financial services, agriculture, supply chain, and the public sector – with greater efficiency, reliability, and performance as Aspia scales its proprietary AI output globally.

Today’s satellite constellations provide unprecedented volumes of high-frequency, high-resolution data. However, organisations still face a practical gap between having access to this data and being able to use it effectively in day-to-day decision-making.

Delivering targeted, decision-ready insight into operational workflows requires significant compute, robust AI architecture, and strong data governance at scale. Many existing approaches struggle to deliver this consistently, leading to delays, fragmented insight, and limited confidence in how Earth Observation intelligence can be used across enterprise organisations.

With this collaboration, Aspia will combine its domain leadership in geospatial land intelligence data products with Stelia’s frontier AI architecture to deliver consistent performance, embedded compliance, and continuous innovation at scale for real-time intelligence that enables confident business decision-making.

Critically, by challenging long-standing technical constraints in high-performance AI systems, Aspia will maintain the agility required to adapt to evolving customer use cases for enduring competitive advantage.

“Until now, AI workloads delivering reliable and trustworthy insights from petabyte-scale Earth Observation datasets have been prohibitive, both in cost and speed,” said Chris Roberts, Chief Technology Officer at Aspia. “Stelia is redefining what is technically possible – allowing the creation and refinement of new models to scale with the speed and sustainability this market demands.”

Undoubtedly, the partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the satellite and space data industry. Integrating satellite-derived data into operational workflows remains one of the most valuable but technically and economically challenging opportunities across industries, supporting critical use cases like disaster risk and insurance assessment, crop and tree monitoring, supply chain optimisation, and environmental impact.

“We engineer AI systems that give our partners a strategic advantage in the most data-intensive environments. They are purpose-built to accelerate product development, adapt to regulatory change, and scale with demand,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Stelia. “Partnering with Aspia gives us a chance to apply this approach to one of the most important data frontiers: space, with a company operating at the forefront of the industry.”

Aspia has been taking industry-leading innovations to market, such as its ClearSky product which reveals field variation, biomass changes, and crop health trends. This partnership lays the foundation for Aspia to unlock a new generation of data-native, AI-enhanced space products that operate at global scale. It also sets the stage as Stelia leads in shaping technical standards, regulatory frameworks, and responsible AI practices across the space and intelligence ecosystem.

