AspenTech Named a Leader in Asset Performance Management by Independent Analyst Firm

Company Recognized for its Best-in-Class Failure Prediction and Ability to Optimize Asset Performance

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Asset Performance Management Solutions report. AspenTech’s asset performance management (APM) suite is acknowledged for its strengths in asset health monitoring and failure prediction, performance optimization, and asset lifecycle management.





“We’re thrilled to have our APM suite recognized as a Leader in Verdantix’s prestigious Green Quadrant report,” said Don Busiek, SVP & GM, APM at AspenTech. “Our Leader position reinforces why customers are choosing AspenTech for a more proactive approach to asset health. We’re helping industrial customers understand that with the right APM solution that can be easily deployed and scaled ‘out-of-the-box,’ they can quickly begin to improve operational efficiencies that support sustainability goals and drive ROI regardless of where they are on their digitalization journey.”

AspenTech’s APM suite, which includes Aspen Fidelis™, Aspen Mtell®, Aspen ProMV®, Aspen Process Pulse™, and Aspen Unscrambler™, combines machine learning with predictive analytics to anticipate issues before they occur. In the report, Verdantix states: “with market leading capabilities in asset health monitoring and failure prediction, firms across the process industry can expect to use the AspenTech APM suite to effectively identify and pre-empt asset failures.”1 AspenTech’s APM customers eliminate downtime with actionable insights that help reduce costs, safety concerns and environmental impact.

Supporting Resources

1 Kiran Darmasseelane, Malavika Tohani, Fouad Elias; 2022 Verdantix Green Quadrant®: Asset Performance Management; September 8, 2022

About AspenTech



Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, Aspen Fidelis™, Aspen Mtell®, Aspen ProMV®, Aspen Process Pulse™, Aspen Unscrambler™ and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media

Stephanie Jackman



AspenTech



+1 781-221-1965



Stephanie.Jackman@aspentech.com