Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced financial results for its third-quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2022.

“AspenTech delivered strong third quarter results driven by a notable improvement in customer spending and continued execution by our team. We believe the growing importance of operational efficiency and sustainability across capital intensive industries will support our ability to return to consistent double-digit growth over time,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

Pietri continued, “We are also excited to be approaching the completion of our proposed transaction with Emerson with the shareholder meeting set for May 16th. We believe the innovation and expertise of OSI and Geological Simulation Software will enable the new AspenTech to deliver even greater transformative value to customers in a broader set of industries.”

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Recent Business Highlights

Annual spend, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter, was $655 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which increased 7.4% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2.4% sequentially.

Summary of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue of $187.8 million included:

License revenue, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license, was $130.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $110.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Maintenance revenue, which represents the portion of the term license agreement related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $50.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $45.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Services and other revenue was $7.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $6.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, AspenTech reported income from operations of $80.8 million, compared to income from operations of $68.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $75.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, leading to net income per share of $1.12, compared to net income per share of $0.91 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $102.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $80.9 million in the same period last fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income was $92.3 million, or $1.38 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $72.0 million, or $1.05 per share, in the same period last fiscal year. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles and acquisition and integration planning related fees. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $285.2 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $279.4 million at March 31, 2022.

During the third quarter, the company generated $81.1 million in cash flow from operations and $89.2 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs, and other nonrecurring items, such as acquisition and integration planning related payments.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, April 27, 2022, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2022:

Annual spend growth of 7-8% year-over-year

Free cash flow of at least $285 million

Total bookings of $814 to $840 million

Total revenue of $737 to $754 million

GAAP total expense of $410 to $415 million

Non-GAAP total expense of $333 to $338 million

GAAP operating income of $327 to $339 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $404 to $416 million

GAAP net income of $299 to $310 million

Non-GAAP net income of $360 to $371 million

GAAP net income per share of $4.43 to $4.59

Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.33 to $5.50

The above guidance does not give effect to the proposed transaction with Emerson, which, if completed, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, ending June 30, 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast today, April 27, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results for the third-quarter fiscal year 2022 as well as the company’s business outlook. The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 or (678) 509-7573, conference ID code 6745137. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 6745137, through May 4, 2022.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

Forward-Looking Statements

The second and third paragraph of this press release as well as the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the pending transaction with Emerson. The forward-looking statements regarding the pending transaction with Emerson include: the expected timing of the transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the transaction, such as improved synergies, growth potential, business plans, expanded portfolio, financial performance and strength; the position of the new AspenTech following completion of the transaction; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE offerings or grow the aspenONE APM business, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition; and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important factors that could cause actual results relating to the pending transaction with Emerson to differ materially from AspenTech’s plans, estimates or expectations regarding the transaction include, among others: (1) that one or more closing conditions to the transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by AspenTech’s stockholders may not be obtained; (2) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in the time frame expected by AspenTech or Emerson, or at all; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the new AspenTech (“New AspenTech”) following completion of the transaction; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the transaction or integrating the industrial software business of Emerson with AspenTech’s business; (6) the ability of New AspenTech to implement its business strategy; (7) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies of New AspenTech; (8) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (9) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the transaction; (10) potential litigation in connection with the transaction or other settlements or investigations that may affect the timing or occurrence of the transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (11) AspenTech’s ability and the ability of Emerson and New AspenTech to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (12) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (13) the risk that disruptions from the transaction will harm Emerson’s and AspenTech’s business, including current plans and operations; (14) certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact Emerson’s or AspenTech’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (15) AspenTech’s, Emerson’s and new AspenTech’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the transaction; and (16) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Emerson’s and AspenTech’s reports filed with the SEC, including Emerson’s and AspenTech’s annual reports on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License $ 130,032 $ 110,104 $ 327,247 $ 352,133 Maintenance 50,017 45,885 146,615 139,561 Services and other 7,704 6,737 21,267 19,721 Total revenue 187,753 162,726 495,129 511,415 Cost of revenue: License 489 2,485 5,291 6,859 Maintenance 4,760 5,174 13,674 14,066 Services and other 8,373 8,396 24,436 24,911 Total cost of revenue 13,622 16,055 43,401 45,836 Gross profit 174,131 146,671 451,728 465,579 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 33,977 30,345 94,088 82,092 Research and development 28,704 25,874 80,975 70,576 General and administrative 30,694 21,553 87,542 60,389 Total operating expenses 93,375 77,772 262,605 213,057 Income from operations 80,756 68,899 189,123 252,522 Interest income 8,287 8,410 25,646 26,383 Interest (expense) (1,572) (1,495) (4,626) (5,639) Other income (expense), net 522 (5) (2,107) (1,807) Income before income taxes 87,993 75,809 208,036 271,459 Provision for income taxes 12,870 13,314 31,650 47,101 Net income $ 75,123 $ 62,495 $ 176,386 $ 224,358 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.92 $ 2.64 $ 3.31 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.91 $ 2.62 $ 3.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,594 67,920 66,791 67,809 Diluted 67,014 68,608 67,241 68,439

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,217 $ 379,853 Accounts receivable, net 49,182 52,502 Current contract assets, net 345,633 308,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,848 12,716 Prepaid income taxes 3,154 14,639 Total current assets 695,034 768,317 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,650 5,610 Computer software development costs, net 1,003 1,461 Goodwill 157,855 159,852 Intangible assets, net 37,737 44,327 Non-current contract assets, net 416,604 407,180 Contract costs 30,274 29,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,609 32,539 Deferred tax assets 2,157 2,121 Other non-current assets 4,094 3,537 Total assets $ 1,381,017 $ 1,454,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,176 $ 4,367 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,161 50,575 Current operating lease liabilities 7,119 6,751 Income taxes payable 33,649 3,444 Current borrowings 26,000 20,000 Current deferred revenue 50,569 56,393 Total current liabilities 170,674 141,530 Non-current deferred revenue 12,114 11,732 Deferred income tax liabilities 139,921 193,360 Non-current operating lease liabilities 27,761 29,699 Non-current borrowings, net 253,412 273,162 Other non-current liabilities 2,280 3,760 Commitments and contingencies Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value—

Authorized— 3,636 shares as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Issued and outstanding— none as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021 – – Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value— Authorized—210,000,000 shares

Issued— 104,845,904 shares at March 31, 2022 and 104,543,414 shares at June 30, 2021

Outstanding— 66,607,779 shares at March 31, 2022 and 67,912,160 shares at June 30, 2021 10,485 10,455 Additional paid-in capital 850,948 819,642 Retained earnings 1,954,519 1,778,133 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,091 9,026 Treasury stock, at cost—38,238,125 shares of common stock at March 31, 2022 and 36,631,254 shares at June 30, 2021 (2,046,188) (1,816,499) Total stockholders’ equity 774,855 800,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,381,017 $ 1,454,000

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 75,123 $ 62,495 $ 176,386 $ 224,358 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,680 2,688 8,151 7,545 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,457 2,258 7,566 7,037 Net foreign currency (gain) losses (69) (27) 2,238 2,027 Stock-based compensation 7,757 9,225 25,713 24,589 Deferred income taxes (33) 6,817 (53,472) 7,029 Provision for receivables 799 2,064 2,276 6,800 Other non-cash operating activities 735 311 1,507 718 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,506) (4,257) 805 4,115 Contract assets, net 9,319 19,835 (49,739) (103,538) Contract costs (595) (123) (1,218) 198 Lease liabilities (2,750) (2,298) (7,908) (7,533) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (304) (7,001) 12,111 (6,959) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities (3,231) 216 36,036 (6,847) Deferred revenue 3,760 6,456 (5,366) 13,410 Net cash provided by operating activities 81,142 98,659 155,086 172,949 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (479) (211) (1,138) (733) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (329) – (16,272) Payments for equity method investments (33) (760) (617) (926) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (31) – (361) (895) Net cash used in investing activities (543) (1,300) (2,116) (18,826) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 1,616 9,394 15,923 12,508 Repurchases of common stock – – (234,043) – Payments of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (2,360) (2,612) (12,656) (6,719) Deferred business acquisition payments – – (1,220) – Repayments of amounts borrowed (6,000) (4,000) (14,000) (131,182) Payments of debt issuance costs – – (402) – Net cash used in financing activities (6,744) 2,782 (246,398) (125,393) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (37) (531) (1,208) 573 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73,818 99,610 (94,636) 29,303 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 211,399 217,489 379,853 287,796 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 285,217 $ 317,099 $ 285,217 $ 317,099 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 21,451 $ 18,681 $ 42,697 $ 49,349 Interest paid 1,337 1,455 3,975 5,672 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Change in purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8 $ 20 $ (99) $ 77 Change in repurchases of common stock included in accounts payable and accrued expenses – – (4,353) – Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 3,228 197 4,860 1,488

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 106,997 $ 93,827 $ 306,006 $ 258,893 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (7,757) (9,225) (25,713) (24,589) Amortization of intangibles (2,025) (2,047) (6,102) (5,657) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (11,923) (749) (29,066) (3,133) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 85,292 $ 81,806 $ 245,125 $ 225,514 Income from operations GAAP income from operations $ 80,756 $ 68,899 $ 189,123 $ 252,522 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 7,757 9,225 25,713 24,589 Amortization of intangibles 2,025 2,047 6,102 5,657 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 11,923 749 29,066 3,133 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 102,461 $ 80,920 $ 250,004 $ 285,901 Net income GAAP net income $ 75,123 $ 62,495 $ 176,386 $ 224,358 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 7,757 9,225 25,713 24,589 Amortization of intangibles 2,025 2,047 6,102 5,657 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 11,923 749 29,066 3,133 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (4,558) (2,524) (12,785) (7,010) Non-GAAP net income $ 92,270 $ 71,992 $ 224,482 $ 250,727 Diluted income per share GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.12 $ 0.91 $ 2.62 $ 3.28 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.12 0.14 0.39 0.35 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.08 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 0.18 0.01 0.43 0.05 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (0.07) (0.04) (0.19) (0.10) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.38 $ 1.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.66 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 67,014 68,608 67,241 68,439 Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 81,142 $ 98,659 $ 155,086 $ 172,949 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (479) (211) (1,138) (733) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (31) – (361) (895) Acquisition and integration planning related payments 8,592 1,526 20,592 2,433 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 89,224 $ 99,974 $ 174,179 $ 173,754 (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total costs of revenue $ 13,622 $ 16,055 $ 43,401 $ 45,836 Total operating expenses 93,375 77,772 262,605 213,057 GAAP total expenses $ 106,997 $ 93,827 $ 306,006 $ 258,893 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of maintenance $ 150 $ 234 $ 505 $ 688 Cost of services and other 225 412 731 1,198 Selling and marketing 1,687 1,869 5,324 4,655 Research and development 1,702 2,273 5,434 6,515 General and administrative 3,993 4,437 13,719 11,533 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,757 $ 9,225 $ 25,713 $ 24,589

