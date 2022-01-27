Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced financial results for its second-quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021.

“AspenTech delivered strong second quarter results that reflected continued improvement in both customer demand and business conditions in many of our key end markets, which supports our increased outlook for annual spend growth for fiscal 2022. We are confident that the strategic imperative for our customers to operate assets more efficiently and sustainably will drive increased spend that will generate double-digit growth for AspenTech over time.”

Pietri continued, “We are on track to close the proposed transaction with Emerson in our fourth fiscal quarter. We remain excited by the opportunities for the new AspenTech to enable customers to improve the safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency of their assets. The combination of talented individuals and leading software products and solutions in the OSI and Geological Simulation Software businesses will strengthen AspenTech and collectively enhance our unique ability to improve the profitability and sustainability of our customers. We are also confident this transaction will generate attractive financial performance and significant value for our shareholders over the long-term.”

Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Recent Business Highlights

Annual spend, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter, was $640 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which increased 6.0% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 1.7% sequentially.

AspenTech repurchased approximately 439,000 shares of its common stock for $65 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Summary of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue of $171.4 million included:

License revenue, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license, was $116.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $180.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Maintenance revenue, which represents the portion of the term license agreement related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $48.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $46.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Services and other revenue was $6.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, AspenTech reported income from operations of $68.5 million, compared to income from operations of $149.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $61.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, leading to net income per share of $0.92, compared to net income per share of $1.89 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $92.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $162.2 million in the same period last fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income was $80.6 million, or $1.20 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to non-GAAP net income of $139.3 million, or $2.04 per share, in the same period last fiscal year. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles and acquisition and integration planning related fees. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $211.4 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $285.2 million at December 31, 2021.

During the second quarter, the company generated $41.3 million in cash flow from operations and $51.9 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs, and other nonrecurring items, such as acquisition and integration planning related payments.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, January 26, 2022, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2022:

Annual spend growth of 7-8% year-over-year

Free cash flow of $280 to $290 million

Total bookings of $814 to $840 million

Total revenue of $737 to $754 million

GAAP total expense of $413 to $418 million

Non-GAAP total expense of $340 to $345 million

GAAP operating income of $324 to $336 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $397 to $409 million

GAAP net income of $295 to $306 million

Non-GAAP net income of $353 to $364 million

GAAP net income per share of $4.37 to $4.53

Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.23 to $5.39

The above guidance does not give effect to the proposed transaction with Emerson, which, if completed, is expected to close during fiscal 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast today, January 26, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results for the second-quarter fiscal year 2022 as well as the company’s business outlook. The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 or (678) 509-7573, conference ID code 9639977. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 9639977, through February 2, 2022.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The second and third paragraph of this press release as well as the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the pending transaction with Emerson. The forward-looking statements regarding the pending transaction with Emerson include: the expected timing and structure of the transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the transaction, such as improved synergies, growth potential, business plans, expanded portfolio, financial performance and strength; the position of the new AspenTech following completion of the transaction; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE offerings or grow the aspenONE APM business, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition; and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important factors that could cause actual results relating to the pending transaction with Emerson to differ materially from AspenTech’s plans, estimates or expectations regarding the transaction include, among others: (1) that one or more closing conditions to the transaction, including certain regulatory approvals, may not be satisfied or waived, on a timely basis or otherwise, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction, may require conditions, limitations or restrictions in connection with such approvals or that the required approval by AspenTech’s stockholders may not be obtained; (2) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in the time frame expected by AspenTech or Emerson, or at all; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (4) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the new AspenTech (“New AspenTech”) following completion of the transaction; (5) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the transaction or integrating the industrial software business of Emerson with AspenTech’s business; (6) the ability of New AspenTech to implement its business strategy; (7) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies of New AspenTech; (8) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (9) the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the transaction; (10) potential litigation in connection with the transaction or other settlements or investigations that may affect the timing or occurrence of the transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (11) AspenTech’s ability and the ability of Emerson and New AspenTech to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (12) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; (13) the risk that disruptions from the transaction will harm Emerson’s and AspenTech’s business, including current plans and operations; (14) certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact Emerson’s or AspenTech’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (15) AspenTech’s, Emerson’s and new AspenTech’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the transaction; and (16) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Emerson’s and AspenTech’s reports filed with the SEC, including Emerson’s and AspenTech’s annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: License $ 116,111 $ 180,170 $ 197,215 $ 242,029 Maintenance 48,385 46,818 96,598 93,676 Services and other 6,860 6,730 13,563 12,984 Total revenue 171,356 233,718 307,376 348,689 Cost of revenue: License 2,340 2,238 4,802 4,374 Maintenance 4,352 4,128 8,914 8,892 Services and other 8,204 7,949 16,063 16,515 Total cost of revenue 14,896 14,315 29,779 29,781 Gross profit 156,460 219,403 277,597 318,908 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 30,630 26,575 60,111 51,747 Research and development 25,414 22,172 52,271 44,702 General and administrative 31,927 21,203 56,848 38,836 Total operating expenses 87,971 69,950 169,230 135,285 Income from operations 68,489 149,453 108,367 183,623 Interest income 8,695 9,304 17,359 17,973 Interest (expense) (1,518 ) (2,049 ) (3,054 ) (4,144 ) Other (expense), net (1,757 ) (333 ) (2,629 ) (1,802 ) Income before income taxes 73,909 156,375 120,043 195,650 Provision for income taxes 12,045 27,223 18,780 33,787 Net income $ 61,864 $ 129,152 $ 101,263 $ 161,863 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 1.91 $ 1.51 $ 2.39 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 1.89 $ 1.50 $ 2.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,775 67,780 66,888 67,754 Diluted 67,249 68,400 67,337 68,360

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,399 $ 379,853 Accounts receivable, net 35,696 52,502 Current contract assets, net 324,710 308,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,401 12,716 Prepaid income taxes 2,696 14,639 Total current assets 587,902 768,317 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,741 5,610 Computer software development costs, net 1,202 1,461 Goodwill 156,626 159,852 Intangible assets, net 39,602 44,327 Non-current contract assets, net 448,331 407,180 Contract costs 29,679 29,056 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,984 32,539 Deferred tax assets 2,145 2,121 Other non-current assets 3,718 3,537 Total assets $ 1,303,930 $ 1,454,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,666 $ 4,367 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,637 50,575 Current operating lease liabilities 7,511 6,751 Income taxes payable 42,457 3,444 Current borrowings 24,000 20,000 Current deferred revenue 49,464 56,393 Total current liabilities 172,735 141,530 Non-current deferred revenue 9,478 11,732 Deferred income tax liabilities 139,914 193,360 Non-current operating lease liabilities 26,481 29,699 Non-current borrowings, net 261,177 273,162 Other non-current liabilities 2,341 3,760 Commitments and contingencies Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value—

Authorized— 3,636 shares as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021

Issued and outstanding— none as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 – – Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value— Authorized—210,000,000 shares

Issued— 104,793,030 shares at December 31, 2021 and 104,543,414 shares at June 30, 2021

Outstanding— 66,656,349 shares at December 31, 2021 and 67,912,160 shares at June 30, 2021 10,480 10,455 Additional paid-in capital 828,780 819,642 Retained earnings 1,879,396 1,778,133 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,336 9,026 Treasury stock, at cost—38,136,681 shares of common stock at December 31, 2021 and 36,631,254 shares at June 30, 2021 (2,031,188 ) (1,816,499 ) Total stockholders’ equity 691,804 800,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,303,930 $ 1,454,000

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 61,864 $ 129,152 $ 101,263 $ 161,863 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,688 2,523 5,471 4,857 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,643 2,414 5,109 4,779 Net foreign currency losses 1,556 591 2,307 2,054 Stock-based compensation 7,866 9,096 17,956 15,364 Deferred income taxes (87) 171 (53,439) 212 Provision for receivables 395 1,616 1,477 4,736 Other non-cash operating activities 441 205 772 407 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,121 6,129 15,311 8,372 Contract assets, net (29,504) (116,007) (59,058) (123,373) Contract costs (367) 37 (623) 321 Lease liabilities (2,597) (2,572) (5,158) (5,235) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets 2,625 1,942 12,415 42 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities (5,119) (1,558) 39,267 (7,063) Deferred revenue (4,268) 4,100 (9,126) 6,954 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,257 37,839 73,944 74,290 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (406) (345) (659) (522) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (15,943) – (15,943) Payments for equity method investments (234) 168 (584) (166) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (152) (89) (330) (895) Net cash used in investing activities (792) (16,209) (1,573) (17,526) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 12,916 2,846 14,307 3,114 Repurchases of common stock (79,690) – (234,043) – Payments of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (4,243) (2,279) (10,296) (4,107) Deferred business acquisition payments (1,210) – (1,220) – Repayments of amounts borrowed (4,000) (123,182) (8,000) (127,182) Payments of debt issuance costs (402) – (402) – Net cash used in financing activities (76,629) (122,615) (239,654) (128,175) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (613) 876 (1,171) 1,104 (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (36,777) (100,109) (168,454) (70,307) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 248,176 317,598 379,853 287,796 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 211,399 $ 217,489 $ 211,399 $ 217,489 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 18,428 $ 27,965 $ 21,246 $ 30,668 Interest paid 1,305 2,096 2,638 4,217 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Change in purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11 $ (224) $ (107) $ 57 Change in repurchases of common stock included in accounts payable and accrued expenses – – (4,353) – Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 169 1,068 1,632 1,291 Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation to amounts within the unaudited consolidated balance sheets: (Dollars in Thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,399 $ 217,487 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets – 2 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 211,399 $ 217,489

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 102,867 $ 84,265 $ 199,009 $ 165,066 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (7,866 ) (9,096 ) (17,956 ) (15,364 ) Amortization of intangibles (2,033 ) (1,865 ) (4,077 ) (3,610 ) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (13,787 ) (1,821 ) (17,143 ) (2,384 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 79,181 $ 71,483 $ 159,833 $ 143,708 Income from operations GAAP income from operations $ 68,489 $ 149,453 $ 108,367 $ 183,623 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 7,866 9,096 17,956 15,364 Amortization of intangibles 2,033 1,865 4,077 3,610 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 13,787 1,821 17,143 2,384 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 92,175 $ 162,235 $ 147,543 $ 204,981 Net income GAAP net income $ 61,864 $ 129,152 $ 101,263 $ 161,863 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 7,866 9,096 17,956 15,364 Amortization of intangibles 2,033 1,865 4,077 3,610 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 13,787 1,821 17,143 2,384 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (4,974 ) (2,684 ) (8,227 ) (4,485 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 80,576 $ 139,250 $ 132,212 $ 178,736 Diluted income per share GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.92 $ 1.89 $ 1.50 $ 2.37 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.12 0.13 0.27 0.23 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.05 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 0.21 0.03 0.25 0.03 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.20 $ 2.04 $ 1.96 $ 2.61 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 67,249 68,400 67,337 68,360 Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 41,257 $ 37,839 $ 73,944 $ 74,290 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (406 ) (345 ) (659 ) (522 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (152 ) (89 ) (330 ) (895 ) Acquisition and integration planning related payments 11,223 616 12,000 907 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 51,922 $ 38,021 $ 84,955 $ 73,780 (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total costs of revenue $ 14,896 $ 14,315 $ 29,779 $ 29,781 Total operating expenses 87,971 69,950 169,230 135,285 GAAP total expenses $ 102,867 $ 84,265 $ 199,009 $ 165,066 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of maintenance $ 149 $ 122 $ 354 $ 438 Cost of services and other 226 351 506 801 Selling and marketing 1,774 1,612 3,637 2,856 Research and development 1,734 2,449 3,732 4,171 General and administrative 3,983 4,562 9,727 7,098 Total stock-based compensation $ 7,866 $ 9,096 $ 17,956 $ 15,364 (c) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three and six-months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company’s statutory tax rate of 21 percent.

