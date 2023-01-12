<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aspen Technology Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second-quarter fiscal 2023, ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on January 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/., and clicking on the “webcast” link. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Contacts

Media
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor

Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

 

