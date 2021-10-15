Home Business Wire Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference...
Business Wire

Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter fiscal 2022, ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on October 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters.

The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 (domestic) or (678) 509-7573 (international), conference ID code 6994407. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 6994407, through November 3, 2021.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

© 2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor Contact
Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Comdata Albania Earns the Best Place to Work Certification for 2021, for the Second Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
TIRANA, Albania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#albania--Comdata Albania, part of Comdata Group, the leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management,...
Continua a leggere

United States AI in Diagnostics Market Research Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States AI in Diagnostics Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2027" report...
Continua a leggere

RX-M Launches First KCNA Certification Boot Camp With Exam at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RX-M, a cloud native technology training, consulting and advisory firm, announced they have opened registration for their...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Google Distributed Cloud

Google Distributed Cloud si estende ai data center e all’edge

Cloud