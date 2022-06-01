AskBrian Launched a New AI Technology for Qualitative Content Generation Reshaping the Way Consultants and Business Professionals Work

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AskBrian, one of the most innovative machine learning startups in Germany, launched a new content automation skill for its AI assistant, Brian, to boost productivity and reshape how business professionals work.





The feature is powered by GPT-3, an advanced AI system from OpenAI, and is aimed at helping workers create presentations, project plans, and business proposals more efficiently. Brian can draft slides with key points for any topic or action title and suggest visuals, resulting in significant resource and time optimizations for both companies and professionals.

Daniel Möllerhenn, Associate Partner at Bain & Company: “New Work in Consulting is facilitated by adoption of latest AI technologies and drafting key points for any topic is quite an intriguing addition to Brian’s set of skills!”

The AI assistant is trained to provide inspiration by formulating ‘bullets’ for a key statement that combines knowledge, experience, and creativity. The skill is extremely powerful in generating initial ideas for content and adding more aspects to already existing insights.

“We are very excited to introduce this new revolutionary skill. We started by teaching Brian skills that increase the productivity of consultants and knowledge workers. Now our AI assistant helps 24/7 also with the very core of qualitative content creation,” commented Pavol Sikula, Founder and CEO of AskBrian.

“It is impressive to see how Brian can support management consultants in a completely new way. Probably one of the most common tasks in consulting – the initial information gathering and content creation for a new topic, is now automated, accelerated, and conveniently integrated into busy professionals’ daily work,” shared Prof. Dr. Thomas Deelmann, Consulting Expert at HSPV NRW.

In addition, Brian has 30+ skills addressing different challenges business professionals often face and is already used by over 200 companies. Among its key features are translating documents from/into 100 languages, creating company profiles, presentation graphics, and more.

About AskBrian



Founded in Germany in June 2018, AskBrian GmbH is a startup specializing in applied artificial intelligence. The company innovates ways to connect human talent with cutting-edge technologies and data via natural language. Its core product is Brian, an AI-powered digital assistant for consultants and business professionals. More at: askbrian.ai

Contacts

For more information:

Sonya Trivedi | PR & Marketing Manager at AskBrian |+359 896880516| sonya@askbrian.ai